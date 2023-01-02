ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristaps Porzingis Named Player of the Week

By Carita Parks
Inside The Wizards
 3 days ago

Kristaps Porzingis receives Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor for games played December 26-January 1.

Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis is starting the new year the same way he finished it…at the top of his game.

The NBA has named Porzingis Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from December 26-January 1. Porzingis averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, leading the Wizards to a perfect 4-0 record.

Porzingis started the week with 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a win over Philadelphia on December 27. The next night, he produced 22 points and finished with a plus-23 rating in a victory against Phoenix .

He recorded his sixth 30-point performance of the season on December 30 at Orlando, adding 13 rebounds and four blocks for a plus-32 rating. The Latvian capped the week with 22 points in a win at Milwaukee on January 1.

For the week, Porzingis led the league with a +/- rating of plus-20.5 in 33.2 minutes per contest. His total +/- of plus-82 also led the league. He was also the only player in the league to record at least one block and one steal in four games during the week.

On the season, Porzingis is averaging 22.2 points, his most since the 2017-18 season, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a career-high 1.1 steals per game. He has tallied 12 double-doubles and topped 20 points in 23 of 34 appearances.

This marks Porzingis’ third Player of the Week honor and his first since the week of March 2, 2020, as a member of the Dallas Mavericks .

He is also the first Wizard to win the award since Russell Westbrook in May 2021 and the first Washington big to do so since Marcin Gortat during the week of December 28, 2015.

Porzingis is in a groove and on the way to having one of his best season’s since leaving the Mavericks.

