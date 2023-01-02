ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Djere reaches second round

Serb Laslo Djere moved into the second round of the Pune Open by defeating Slovak Alex Molcan, the No 5 seed, 6-2, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Djere, ranked No 70, will play the winner of the match between Swede qualifier Elias Ymer and German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Marterer books spot in second round

German qualifier Maximilian Marterer won against Swede qualifier Elias Ymer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Marterer, ranked No 159, will face Serb Laslo Djere next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex,...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Griekspoor advances to second round

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor defeated Spaniard Jaume Munar, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Italian Marco Cecchinato and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals

Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Krajinovic moves into quarter-finals

Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by edging out American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi next. The Serb edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Kokkinakis makes second round

Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis won against American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 93, will play the winner of the match between Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed,...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Bonzi upsets third seed Ruusuvuoiri to make quarter-finals

Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No...
tennismajors.com

Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Karatsev through to last eight

Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Pune Open by defeating Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 7-6 (7), 7-6 (8) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will play Spaniard Pedro Martinez next. Ahead of his victory, the...
tennismajors.com

Dhamne, 15, is the second youngest player to play on the ATP Tour

Only 15 years old and 4 days but already making history. Indian player Manas Dhamne became the second youngest player to play a match on the ATP Tour when he set foot at the Pune event to play against American player Michael Mmoh (ranked 113). Only Noam Behr proved more precocious by qualifying in Tel Aviv at 14 years old and 360 days.
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Khachanov dominates Draper and reaches quarter-finals

Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 8 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, will play the winner of the match between Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, and...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Popyrin maintains form to advance to last eight

Australian Alexei Popyrin defeated American Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka next. Ahead of his victory, the Australian won against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 1: Nishioka reaches last eight

Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the last eight of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face the winner of the match between American Marcos Giron and Australian Alexei Popyrin next. In the...

