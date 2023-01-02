Read full article on original website
'Jurassic Wonder' bringing robotic dinosaurs to Ashland County Fairgrounds
ASHLAND — Animatronic dinosaurs are set to roam the Ashland County Fairgrounds this weekend. For $12 per vehicle, people can drive through certain areas of the fairgrounds to spectate on the extinct creatures that have taken on new life through Jurassic Wonder.
Christmas tree drop-off and pickup services offered to Ashland residents
ASHLAND — The city of Ashland is offering a free drop-off service for Christmas trees through Jan. 31, according to the city's website. The drop-off site is located at 1440 Sandusky St., at the Strine Barn. The site has been accepting Christmas tree disposals since Dec. 26.
Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023
ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
Prices for electricity jumping nearly 50% for Ashland County-owned buildings
ASHLAND — The cost to keep the lights on in Ashland County-owned facilities will increase by 50% in June, according to price offers received through the county’s energy consultant. Ashland County’s contract with its electric service supplier, Dynegy, expires in May. So the county’s energy consultant — Palmer...
Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street
ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
Powerhouse performance: River Valley roars to big win over Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley didn't tinker with Cardington-Lincoln, scoring a 52-30 result in the win column for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Clear Fork clips Loudonville in tight tilt
The cardiac kids of Clear Fork unleashed every advantage to outlast Loudonville 52-45 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Needlepoint: Highland sews up Centerburg in slim triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Highland defeated Centerburg 46-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
Liberty Union hits the gas after slow start to blow past Fredericktown
Liberty Union turned the tables on Fredericktown with a spirited rally to record a 63-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
