Pune Open: Marterer books spot in second round
German qualifier Maximilian Marterer won against Swede qualifier Elias Ymer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Marterer, ranked No 159, will face Serb Laslo Djere next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex,...
Pune Open: Karatsev moves into second round
Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, beat Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will face Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Pune Open: Bonzi upsets third seed Ruusuvuoiri to make quarter-finals
Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No...
Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win in Adelaide
Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65. “I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.“But once I made...
Pune Open: Carballes Baena eliminated before the quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. In the previous round of the...
Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
Then there were two: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic preparing for Slam race endgame
Could 2023 be the definitive one in the battle between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?
Pune Open: Krajinovic moves into quarter-finals
Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by edging out American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi next. The Serb edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal...
2023 Australian Open ATP Entry List including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev (Last Update - 04-01)
The ATP Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January and will be headlined by defending champion, Rafael Nadal who defeated Daniil Medvedev last year. As well as Nadal, the World Number One in Carlos Alcaraz will also be...
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Ash Barty to mentor wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz
Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
Pune Open: Krajinovic makes second round
Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face American Michael Mmoh next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge...
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...
