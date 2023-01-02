ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Marterer books spot in second round

German qualifier Maximilian Marterer won against Swede qualifier Elias Ymer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Marterer, ranked No 159, will face Serb Laslo Djere next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex,...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Karatsev moves into second round

Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, beat Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Karatsev, ranked No 59, will face Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis...
tennismajors.com

Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals

Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Bonzi upsets third seed Ruusuvuoiri to make quarter-finals

Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face the winner of the match between Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic starts singles season with win in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic started his 2023 singles season with a straight sets win over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International.Djokovic began his build-up for this month’s Australian Open, where he will be chasing a record 10th men’s singles title, with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Frenchman Lestienne.“For the first match I can’t complain,” Djokovic said after beating the world number 65. “I played very well. I thought the first six games were very competitive and I have never faced him before.“He is a counter-puncher, he doesn’t make too many mistakes. He has a tricky serve, hits his spots.“But once I made...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Carballes Baena eliminated before the quarter-finals

Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. In the previous round of the...
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight

Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Krajinovic moves into quarter-finals

Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by edging out American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi next. The Serb edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal...
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
atptour.com

Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz

Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
tennismajors.com

Pune Open: Krajinovic makes second round

Serb Filip Krajinovic, the No 6 seed, edged out Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Krajinovic, ranked No 54, will face American Michael Mmoh next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge...
tennismajors.com

Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...

