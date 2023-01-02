Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Germany calls Al Aqsa visit by new Israeli minister a provocation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany rejects unilateral steps that endanger the status quo on the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, said a foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday, calling a visit there by Israel’s new far-right national security minister a provocation. “We expect the new Israeli government to commit...
1470 WMBD
Germany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023 -media
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s defence ministry is looking into whether it will need to extend its leadership of a NATO joint task force beyond 2023 due to delays by Britain, the next country in line to lead, Table.Media reported on Tuesday, citing German army sources. Germany’s Bundeswehr took...
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
1470 WMBD
Philippines’ Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy. “I emphasised to President Xi how my administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy, that we are more than...
1470 WMBD
China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea
BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday. The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional...
1470 WMBD
Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas...
Over 100 writers sign letter in solidarity with jailed UK climate activists
Ben Okri, Simon Schama, Helen Pankhurst and AL Kennedy are among more than 100 writers who have signed a letter in solidarity with UK climate protest prisoners. “That the UK now has political prisoners, incarcerated for defending sustainable life on Earth is yet another national disgrace,” Kennedy said. At...
1470 WMBD
Ukraine clinches U.S., German armoured vehicles, rejects Russian truce order
KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine dismissed as a trick a unilateral order by Russia for a 36-hour ceasefire starting on Friday and the leaders of the United States and Germany said they were sending armoured fighting vehicles in a boost for the Kyiv government. The U.S. weapons package, to...
1470 WMBD
Indonesian court jails former trade official, palm oil company execs
JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court on Wednesday sentenced a former senior official at the trade ministry and three palm oil company executives to jail in a case about improper palm oil export permits, according to lawyers. Indonesia’s Attorney General in April launched an investigation into allegations of corruption...
1470 WMBD
Pope Francis leads Benedict’s funeral as supporters seek sainthood
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) –Pope Francis presided at the funeral of former Pope Benedict on Thursday, delivering a homily comparing his predecessor to Jesus before tens of thousands of mourners, including some who shouted that he should be made a saint. Benedict‘s death on Saturday brought to an end a...
1470 WMBD
Ethiopia sets out on long road to peace after two years of war
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A year that began with no end in sight for one of the world’s deadliest conflicts finished on a note of cautious optimism in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray after a November ceasefire agreement. The two-year-long war has caused a dire humanitarian crisis, killing...
1470 WMBD
WHO: China COVID data underrepresents surge, deaths
GENEVA (Reuters) -China’s COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The comment came as the UN agency prepares to meet with Chinese...
1470 WMBD
Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
1470 WMBD
Congolese artist paints politicians’ portraits in plastic
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Near the banks of Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, artist Patrick Cikuru Cirimwami wades knee-deep through a mountain of plastic bottles, scooping as many as he can carry into a large sack. There is no public waste collection in...
1470 WMBD
As travel resumes, China’s luxury shoppers ask: Paris or Hainan?
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – An end to China’s travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, which has been starved of mainland visitors for three years, but many consumers now see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally. Share prices of...
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
BEIJING — (AP) — China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures. The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly...
1470 WMBD
‘Feels like summer’: warm winter breaks temperature records in Europe
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices. Hundreds of sites have seen temperature records smashed in the past days, from...
