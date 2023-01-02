Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats
NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has "done some very preliminary work" to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
France 24
French inflation stabilises, but food and energy costs remain high
France's cost-of-living crisis shows signs of stabilising, as inflation dropped from 7.1 percent to 6.7 percent in December. It's among the lowest levels in the eurozone, but many households and businesses are still struggling. French bakers are asking for more financial aid, with the cost of flour up a staggering 45 percent. Also in the show: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to tackle inflation and the recession, and Facebook's parent company Meta faces a €390 million fine in Ireland.
Pakistan to shut markets and restaurants early to save power amid economic crisis
Pakistan's economic woes show no signs of letting up in 2023.
France 24
Pregnant women face high risk of mortality in rural Nepal
In Nepal, at least three mothers die every day while giving birth. The Himalayan nation has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. The far west of the country is one of the worst affected regions. For a simple check-up or ultrasound, some women have to walk for hours. And since maternity hospitals in the region are often several days' walk away, many women give birth at home, without any medical assistance. In 2018, the government launched a programme to assign army helicopters to rescue pregnant women as a priority. Our correspondents report.
France 24
Pension conundrum: Why is it so complicated to reform France's retirement system?
France's pension system is an emotional and divisive issue. Critics say it's an expensive and complex burden for the French economy, while defenders say it's a treasure that needs protecting. Attempts to reform it (and there have been many) have driven a cross-section of French society into the street and ground the country to a halt. President Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017 with the promise of streamlining the pension system. His initial plan was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic but he's determined to push through changes during his second term. Will he manage where others have failed? We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.
France 24
Can China cope? From zero to no Covid restrictions
Why did China suddenly go from draconian Covid restrictions to an "anything goes" approach? The nation where the coronavirus originated kept a lid on it for three years and an easing was expected after the October Communist Party congress. But to go from Covid protests in November to suddenly opening the floodgates and stopping the count on casualties makes for a stunning U-turn.
France 24
EU states 'strongly encouraged' to demand Covid tests for China passengers
EU countries are "strongly encouraged" to demand Covid tests from passengers coming from China, a crisis meeting of European Union experts decided Wednesday. The meeting also recommended that passengers to and from China wear face masks, that EU countries conduct random tests on arrivals and test wastewater from flights from China, according to a statement issued by the Swedish presidency of the EU.
France 24
Debunking claims that Western media is 'exaggerating' Covid-19 in Shanghai
As China eases its zero-Covid policy amidst international fears of a new wave, a report by an anglophone journalist in China from late December is being used online as "proof" that the coronavirus figures in Shanghai are hardly cause for concern. But is all as it seems? We take a closer look in this edition with Vedika Bahl.
France 24
Health sects and conspiracy theories in France: How Covid led to a misinformation surge
By: Sonia BARITELLO Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Julia GUGGENHEIM | Romain CALVETTI | Thomas WATERHOUSE. The inter-ministerial watchdog set up to monitor and fight against sects in France has released its latest findings on everything from online coaches to conspiracists, neo-Shamans and would-be healers. The alarming report from MIVILUDES states that since 2020 – and especially since the coronavirus pandemic – such movements are on the rise and are spreading worrying quantities of misinformation when it comes to healthcare.
EU ban on deforestation-linked goods sets benchmark, say US lawmakers
Campaigners hail EU move, and congressman says it gives fresh impetus to similar US plans
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
France 24
'Explosive situation' at French hospitals as nurses suffer burnout
At a hospital in Moselle, eastern France, 55 out of 59 nurses have been on sick leave since last Friday, many of them due to exhaustion from overwork. It is just one example of a larger nationwide trend, with unions warning that hospital staff suffering from burnout means the health system is reaching crisis point.
BBC
Stormont crisis: NI secretary invites parties to hold deadlock talks
The Northern Ireland secretary has invited Stormont's five largest parties to hold more roundtable talks next week, BBC News NI understands. Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to the leaders of the parties on Wednesday. The deadline to restore an executive is 19 January or legally he will be under a duty to...
BBC
Keir Starmer: Labour won't spend its way out of Tory 'mess'
Sir Keir Starmer says Labour "won't be able to spend our way out" of the "mess" left by the Tories - even though he recognised the need for investment. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader is promising a "decade of national renewal" if he wins the next general election.
France 24
Airlines slam 'ineffective' Covid tests for China travellers
A growing number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan and France, have insisted that all travellers from China provide negative Covid tests before arrival. The measures have been imposed as China has been hit by a surge in infections after Beijing abandoned its strict containment measures last month.
France 24
EU agrees to 'coordinated approach' for changing Covid situation
The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a "coordinated approach" to the changing Covid-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel from China. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China,...
Comments / 0