WLOX
Little Brick Oven Pizza brings flavor, freshness to Lucedale
The 2023 legislative session is underway, and a topic on many Mississippians minds is medical marijuana. Tonight will be the chilliest night of the week with lows in the low to mid 40s. We may even see some upper 30s well inland. Friday, we expect continued sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t be ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
At this Alabama bayou seafood joint, ‘We don’t want nobody to leave hungry’
The word on Bayou Seafood Company was irresistible: A little place that didn’t look like much but offered exceptional bang for the buck on some of the best fried shrimp you could ask for. Say no more. Soon, two intrepid culinary scouts were on their way to Bayou La...
WLOX
New start for Seaside Fitness through Ocean Springs Collective
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -While most of the business expansion in Ocean Springs is toward the east, there’s also some westward growth in the City of Discovery. Progress continues on what’s called the Ocean Springs Collective just off Porter Avenue. Inside Phase One, it’s a new year and a new studio for Adrea Maxwell.
WLOX
Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay Saint Louis is about to start a city-wide survey of its canals. It’s the first of its kind for the city. Engineers will be taking samples of the water, measuring the depth, and looking at the amount of sediment. The readings will help the city qualify for reimbursements from FEMA and other agencies should a storm hit the area. It could also help with marsh restoration.
WLOX
Vancleave woman crafts costumes for Coast Carnival celebrations
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A needle, thread and a passion for embroidery are all part of how one Vancleave woman helps many celebrate Mardi Gras. We’re introducing you to the seamstress behind all of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s costumes. With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the...
WLOX
Road construction in Pascagoula causes major headache for one business owner
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people along Market Street in Pascagoula look at the construction as a sign of progress, but to some, it’s a sign of a major headache. People like Tommy Chamberlain, the owner of Tommy’s Exquisite Detailing, says he is losing customers because of the dust from the ongoing road work.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night happening tomorrow night in Biloxi
Tomorrow is the day to flip the switch from the Christmas season to Mardi Gras!. At 5, the public is invited to gather at the Biloxi Visitor Center, after an hour, the lights of the center will be turned off and everyone will parade to City Hall. Once the parade...
WLOX
Moss Point issues boil order after water main break
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution. City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.
WLOX
Dead dolphin washes up in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A shocking discovery for one Pass Christian man Wednesday morning- a dead dolphin found washed up on the shore. It’s a sad case, but it provides a unique opportunity for researchers studying biological indicators for the environment. Perry Pezzarossi made the discovery as he...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
WLOX
Bill's Damar Hamlin listed in critical condition; fans show support, donate to Hamlin's charity
Loved ones remember D’Iberville football player 11 years after death on field. Damar Hamlin’s critical condition after collapsing on the football field Monday night is bringing back tragic memories for one Coast families. BOYS BASKETBALL: Gautier vs. Long Beach (01/03/23) Updated: 21 hours ago. Highlights from Long Beach's...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System bans TikTok on all school system issued devices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon after Governor Kay Ivey banned TikTok on all state-owned devices, state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey advised local school systems to do the same. The Mobile County Public School System already blocked TikTok on their entire network. “If the device is connected to our network than the...
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Despite last night's downpours, we're heading for a nice dry stretch of days. Click and watch the forecast video for details. The barometer is rising rapidly. That means low pressure (cold front) is moving away and dry high pressure is coming our way. We're headed for a nice stretch of dry days ahead.
WLOX
I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon. The major roadway was closed for several hours after the drawbridge became stuck in an unlocked position. Officials said just after noon, the bridgetender attempted to raise the draw, but it didn’t open.
WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
There is a Flood Watch for all of South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Pearl River County. There is a slight (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms tonight for most of South Mississippi, but there is a part of the northeast portion of the area with an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. There will be a little patchy fog tonight, especially along the coastal areas. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across South Mississippi through early Wednesday morning. Threats with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives Wednesday morning around sunrise which will finally displace the fog and humidity. The drier weather moves in through the day on Wednesday, and the cooler air moves in Thursday. It will be a pleasant and beautiful weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.
WLOX
Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
