There is a Flood Watch for all of South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Pearl River County. There is a slight (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms tonight for most of South Mississippi, but there is a part of the northeast portion of the area with an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. There will be a little patchy fog tonight, especially along the coastal areas. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across South Mississippi through early Wednesday morning. Threats with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives Wednesday morning around sunrise which will finally displace the fog and humidity. The drier weather moves in through the day on Wednesday, and the cooler air moves in Thursday. It will be a pleasant and beautiful weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO