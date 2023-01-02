ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Little Brick Oven Pizza brings flavor, freshness to Lucedale

The 2023 legislative session is underway, and a topic on many Mississippians minds is medical marijuana. Tonight will be the chilliest night of the week with lows in the low to mid 40s. We may even see some upper 30s well inland. Friday, we expect continued sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t be ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

New start for Seaside Fitness through Ocean Springs Collective

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -While most of the business expansion in Ocean Springs is toward the east, there’s also some westward growth in the City of Discovery. Progress continues on what’s called the Ocean Springs Collective just off Porter Avenue. Inside Phase One, it’s a new year and a new studio for Adrea Maxwell.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Staffing issues plague Long Beach businesses to start 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be a new year, but some problems are getting old for local businesses. Staffing issues, supply shortages and inflation are all making for a rocky start to 2023. Many local restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops in the Long Beach area say business has...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay Saint Louis is about to start a city-wide survey of its canals. It’s the first of its kind for the city. Engineers will be taking samples of the water, measuring the depth, and looking at the amount of sediment. The readings will help the city qualify for reimbursements from FEMA and other agencies should a storm hit the area. It could also help with marsh restoration.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Vancleave woman crafts costumes for Coast Carnival celebrations

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A needle, thread and a passion for embroidery are all part of how one Vancleave woman helps many celebrate Mardi Gras. We’re introducing you to the seamstress behind all of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s costumes. With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Twelfth Night happening tomorrow night in Biloxi

Tomorrow is the day to flip the switch from the Christmas season to Mardi Gras!. At 5, the public is invited to gather at the Biloxi Visitor Center, after an hour, the lights of the center will be turned off and everyone will parade to City Hall. Once the parade...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Moss Point issues boil order after water main break

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution. City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Dead dolphin washes up in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A shocking discovery for one Pass Christian man Wednesday morning- a dead dolphin found washed up on the shore. It’s a sad case, but it provides a unique opportunity for researchers studying biological indicators for the environment. Perry Pezzarossi made the discovery as he...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens

At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Despite last night's downpours, we're heading for a nice dry stretch of days. Click and watch the forecast video for details. The barometer is rising rapidly. That means low pressure (cold front) is moving away and dry high pressure is coming our way. We're headed for a nice stretch of dry days ahead.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

I-110 reopens to traffic after drawbridge issue fixed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is returning to normal on I-110 in Biloxi and D’Iberville following a malfunction Thursday afternoon. The major roadway was closed for several hours after the drawbridge became stuck in an unlocked position. Officials said just after noon, the bridgetender attempted to raise the draw, but it didn’t open.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

There is a Flood Watch for all of South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Pearl River County. There is a slight (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms tonight for most of South Mississippi, but there is a part of the northeast portion of the area with an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. There will be a little patchy fog tonight, especially along the coastal areas. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across South Mississippi through early Wednesday morning. Threats with any thunderstorms in or near South MS between now and tomorrow morning include possibility of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts over the next 24 hours in case we see any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings. The cold front arrives Wednesday morning around sunrise which will finally displace the fog and humidity. The drier weather moves in through the day on Wednesday, and the cooler air moves in Thursday. It will be a pleasant and beautiful weekend with temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy