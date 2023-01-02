Read full article on original website
Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Police searching for suspected scammer
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say scammed several people by taking their money for construction projects and never finishing them. Five customers came to the police, alleging Anthony Valera stole over $150,000 from them. The victims say Valera would take...
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
Wanted Wilson Borough man found in Easton with drugs and a gun, cops say
A Wilson Borough man wanted on a drug charge after allegedly scuffling with his parole officer was found Thursday morning in an Easton home with drugs and a handgun, city police said. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street in the borough, was taken into custody at...
Warrant issued for man accused of $154K home improvement fraud
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Monroe County man accused of a $154,000 home improvement fraud. Investigators said Anthony Valera, 37 from Pocono Summit, took on at least five contracts and abandoned them. Those five contracts added up to $154,000. Officials said Valera would take the […]
Man arrested for approaching 11-year-old girls after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
Concerns, frustration after gunfire erupts in gym of Allentown youth center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire at the East Side Youth Center that resulted in four people being shot happened in one of the gymnasiums during a basketball game, according to a neighborhood outreach group and people who frequent the center. Allentown police have been mum on details since the shooting happened...
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition
READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced
NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Luzerne County murder suspect in custody
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night. State police say they found and arrested 30-year-old Scott Oliver of Foster Township this afternoon. We are currently awaiting paperwork at the district court however, so far we know Oliver is charged with one count of […]
Carbon monoxide claims Northampton County man who lost power Dec. 23
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears before Idaho judge
Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time Thursday. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania, man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger...
Bethlehem neighbors plead for affordable housing, not dorms, at to-be-sold churches
A coalition of Bethlehem nonprofits is calling on Lehigh University and a joint council of three Lutheran churches to back out of a deal for Lehigh to buy the churches and a large church parking lot. Instead, the group wants the council of to-be-consolidated churches to sell the churches to...
Person rescued from house fire in Northampton, department reports
One person was rescued from a house fire Thursday afternoon in Northampton, according to officials who responded to the call. It was reported about 12:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Vienna Street in the borough. The Coplay Fire Department reported on Facebook that it responded and that Northampton police...
Trenton cop indicted in 64-year-old’s death during violent 2020 arrest
Joseph Ahr Sr., 64, of Trenton, talks to police officers on the porch of his home moments before officers wrestled him to the ground and pepper-sprayed him in July 2020. Ahr died 18 days later. (Screengrab of police body cam footage courtesy of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General)
‘I stabbed my wife.’ Nazareth man will serve lengthy prison sentence.
A 38-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 19 to 40 years in state prison for stabbing his wife nearly two years ago at their home in Nazareth, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office reports. Michael Vaughn Graves, 38, pleaded guilty in August to attempted homicide. He has been in...
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
