Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for suspected scammer

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say scammed several people by taking their money for construction projects and never finishing them. Five customers came to the police, alleging Anthony Valera stole over $150,000 from them. The victims say Valera would take...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for man accused of $154K home improvement fraud

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Monroe County man accused of a $154,000 home improvement fraud. Investigators said Anthony Valera, 37 from Pocono Summit, took on at least five contracts and abandoned them. Those five contracts added up to $154,000. Officials said Valera would take the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot during fight in Reading in stable condition

READING, Pa. - A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Wunder Street around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Reading Police Department.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man who stabbed wife in Nazareth in front of child sentenced

NAZARETH, Pa. - A man who admitted to stabbing his wife in Nazareth has been sentenced. Michael Graves, 38, was sentenced to 19 to 40 years in state prison for attempted homicide for stabbing his wife in Nazareth in March 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NAZARETH, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County murder suspect in custody

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a homicide suspect, following a shooting Tuesday night. State police say they found and arrested 30-year-old Scott Oliver of Foster Township this afternoon. We are currently awaiting paperwork at the district court however, so far we know Oliver is charged with one count of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears before Idaho judge

Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time Thursday. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania, man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Trenton cop indicted in 64-year-old’s death during violent 2020 arrest

Joseph Ahr Sr., 64, of Trenton, talks to police officers on the porch of his home moments before officers wrestled him to the ground and pepper-sprayed him in July 2020. Ahr died 18 days later. (Screengrab of police body cam footage courtesy of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General)
TRENTON, NJ

