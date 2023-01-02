Read full article on original website
Caffeine Intake and Levels in Smokers With Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder
Smoking and drinking (caffeine): Researchers analyzed caffeine intake and levels in smokers with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Ms P is a 52-year-old Caucasian female with bipolar I disorder, with her most recent episode involving depression with psychotic features. Her mood disorder has been stable on ziprasidone, with no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. She has smoked 2+ packs of cigarettes per day over 30 years. Ms P also drinks a large quantity of caffeine daily: She routinely brings a 44-ounce cup of soda with her to clinic visits and states that she drinks at least 2 of these cups daily.
Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated
The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
Making the World a Little Safer: My New Year’s Resolution
Here’s why we need to do the hard work of making changes that help achieve our goals. In this series, Resolutions, we asked clinicians about their New Year’s resolutions. What are our contributors resolving to do in 2023? Here’s how they answered. Many people have resolutions for...
Rx Evolution: Pharmacological Paradigms for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
We remain challenged to improve treatments and outcomes in schizophrenia. Explore the latest options. Much has been written about the stagnation of psychopharmacology for the treatment of schizophrenia. All US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications for the treatment of the core symptoms of schizophrenia—psychosis, negative symptoms, and cognitive symptoms—are dopamine-2 (D2) receptor blockers, each of which has unique additional properties at other receptor systems.
