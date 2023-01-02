Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving
COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
nbc16.com
Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany
A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
nbc16.com
Police: Corvallis man in custody, charged with attempted murder after firing on police
ALBANY, Ore. — A 40-year-old Corvallis man is in custody following a pursuit that involved gunfire, the Albany Police Department said. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Corvallis police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. According to police, the...
nbc16.com
Family sets up GoFundMe after hit-and-run in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
nbc16.com
WashCo. Sheriff's Office, Tigard police safely locate missing and endangered elderly man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Tigard Police have successfully located an elderly man after he was declared missing early Wednesday morning. Tigard Police confirmed at 10:20 a.m. that Ottie Binschus, 68, had been located and was safe. ORIGINAL STORY |. On Tuesday, January...
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
nbc16.com
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
nbc16.com
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
Tri-City Herald
Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say
A 27-year-old man accused of attacking a jogger in a local park was arrested after needing to be rescued from high waters, Oregon police said. Around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, a woman was running down a path through Minto-Brown Island Park when David William Baynes Belluno attacked her, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.
nbc16.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
nbc16.com
Two children injured in single-vehicle DUII crash near Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at an off-ramp from Ferry Street Bridge on January 2 at 3:33 P.M., according to the Eugene Police Department. The Eugene woman who was later identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and collided with...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit crossing 6th Ave.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has reopened the roadway at 6th Avenue from Lincoln to Lawrence following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon. EPD says around 4:17 p.m., a woman, 60, was struck while crossing W. 6th on Lincoln, by a vehicle that fled the scene.
kezi.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
nbc16.com
Early morning house fire in Lebanon displaces two residents
LEBANON, Ore. — Early morning Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to reports of a structure fire on the 400 block of West D Street. Fire officials dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to a single-story home, the first arriving officer reported heavy smoke showing from the residence. According to...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Comments / 0