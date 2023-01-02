Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
Contigo 14oz Kids’ Tumblers with Straw only $5.74 at Target!
This is a great deal on these Contigo Kid’s Tumblers!. Target has these Contigo 14oz Plastic Spill-Proof Kids’ Tumbler with Straw on sale Buy One, Get One Free!. Buy two at $11.49 and you’ll pay only $5.74 per tumbler. Choose from four options. Choose free in-store pickup...
Allbirds Women’s Sea Classic Tees only $9.33 shipped (Reg. $48!)
These allbirds Women’s Sea Classic Tees are a great deal!. Proozy has these allbirds Women’s Sea Classic Tees for just $9.33 each shipped when you buy three and use the promo code PZYAWTC2-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $48 and such a great deal. Choose from 10 color...
Energizer AA Batteries and AAA Batteries (48 count) only $25.64 shipped!
Amazon has this Energizer AA Batteries and AAA Batteries, 48 count for just $25.64 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is a great stock up on this brand. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders.
Annie’s Bunny Shape Pasta & Yummy Cheese Macaroni & Cheese (12 pack) only $9.91 shipped!
Stock up on Annie’s Mac & Cheese with this deal!. Amazon has this Annie’s Bunny Shape Pasta & Yummy Cheese Macaroni & Cheese (12 count) for only $9.91 shipped when you clip the 25% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s like paying only $0.83 per...
Spyder Girl’s Boundless Long Puffer Coat only $32.99 shipped (Reg. $150!)
This is a great deal on this Spyder Girl’s Boundless Long Puffer Coat!. Proozy has this Spyder Girl’s Boundless Long Puffer Coat for just $32.99 shipped when you use the promo code PZYGBLT-FS at checkout!. Choose from four color options. Valid through January 10, 2023.
HOT Furniture Markdowns at Walmart! ($109 Kitchen Island Cart, $30 Queen Headboard, plus more!!)
Walmart has some great markdowns on furniture right now!. Get this Mainstays Kitchen Island Cart with Drawer and Storage Shelves for just $109 shipped (regularly $189)! Choose from two colors. Get this Mainstays Modern Queen Wood Headboard for just $29.98 (regularly $99)!. Get this Desert Fields Mid Century Modern Wood...
Set of Two Tru Grit Fitness 10lb Dumbbells only $10!
Wow! This is a great deal on these 10lb Dumbbells!. Walmart has these Set of Two Tru Grit Fitness 10lb Black Rubber Hex Dumbbells for just $10 right now!. That’s just $5 each which is a really great deal. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Marmot Women’s Gravity Jacket only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $150!)
Grab this Marmot Women’s Gravity Jacket for a great deal!. Proozy has this Marmot Women’s Gravity Jacket for just $49.99 shipped when you use the promo code PZYMMGJD-FS at checkout!. Choose from four color options. Valid through January 11, 2023.
Gnome Valentine’s Day Tees only $19.99 shipped!
Jane has these Gnome Valentine’s Day Tees for just $19.99 shipped right now!. These tees are so cute! Choose from three designs and several colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
Marika Girl’s Shorts only $7.99 + shipping!
Zulily has Marika Girl’s Shorts for just $11.99! Plus, buy two pairs and you’ll get a third pair free making them just $7.99!. There are five color options to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
