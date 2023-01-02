Read full article on original website
Related
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Endangered whale spotted near Morehead City port
- One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning. In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
WITN
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
WNCT
Kinston PD asking for residents' feedback
The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city's residents. The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city's residents. New year brings new changes to insulin prices. After President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in...
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
Bertie County launches Community Camera Program
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) –Bertie County residents now have the option of registering their private video surveillance systems with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. When a camera is registered, law enforcement officials can make contact with the person or business that owns the camera and arrange to view and/or obtain a copy of video footage if […]
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
WNCT
NWS officials investigate Beaufort County storm damage
Storms knocked out power for nearly 200 people in the area of the Bayview community on Wednesday. NWS officials investigate Beaufort County storm damage. Storms knocked out power for nearly 200 people in the area of the Bayview community on Wednesday. New year brings new changes to insulin prices. After...
WNCT
New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in effect
The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect. New Uptown Greenville parking regulations now in …. The new Uptown Greenville parking regulations we've been talking about leading up to 2023 are now in effect. Pirates Fall to UCF, 64-61 RJ...
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game
RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 2, 3 & 4
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. James Bennett. James Bennett, 80, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023...
WITN
First Alert Weather Day: Storms dying out over the East leads to calmer night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to an increased threat of severe weather this afternoon, however many of those storms have died out. The cold front we’ve been tracking the past several days has held together better than anticipated which created a riper environment for severe thunderstorms earlier today. The atmosphere has since stabilized, creating calmer conditions through the overnight hours.
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office to hire new specialist
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is about to get a new specialist. The Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it was awarded a $166,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The grant money will be used to hire a victim service specialist who will help handle court dates and outreach programs. Their […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
