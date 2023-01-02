Read full article on original website
WITN
PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
New Bern’s future is bright in 2023
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A new year brings the perfect time to set new goals, and the City of New Bern is doing just that. “This year, you’re actually going to see progress, you’re going to see something tangible, where we’re turning dirt and building things,” said Bob Brinson, City of New Bern Mayor […]
Doggie Pre-Adoption event coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wouldn’t your home look more awesome with a new doggie? On January 30, The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be holding the Doggie Pre-Adoption event at First Street Place Apartments. The event will have the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina bring a bunch of dogs to the apartments in hopes […]
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Ryan Williams
Plymouth native Ryan Williams has dedicated much of his life service, having worked as a firefighter in some capacity for most of his years. Recently, Williams has decided to take the leap of faith and go into business for himself, founding IDM Mulching & Brush Cutting LLC earlier this year.
newbernnow.com
From the Editor: Second Edition of Navigator Newspaper in the Works
New Bern Now (NBN) is working on the second edition of the Navigator newspaper. Become part of local news by sending your announcements, event information, stories, and/or news tips to be included in the newspaper, NewBernNow.com, New Bern Bulletin daily news email, social media, and/or the weekly talk show. We welcome letters to the editor, opinion pieces, opinion editorials and they will be labeled as such.
Bertie County launches Community Camera Program
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) –Bertie County residents now have the option of registering their private video surveillance systems with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. When a camera is registered, law enforcement officials can make contact with the person or business that owns the camera and arrange to view and/or obtain a copy of video footage if […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, NC
Known as the Emerald City, Greenville is a thriving hub of recreation, medicine, and education. It has a perfect balance of residential hospitality and business metropolis—an ideal city for travelers with varying preferences. Music, arts, and fine dining are Greenville's most prominent assets and part of the reason why...
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
WITN
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Washington won the Cash 5 jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that Laura Doran bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion in Washington Square Mall in Washington. Her ticket ended up matching all five white balls on the December 3 drawing.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BrightStar Care extends services to eastern NC
Like many families before them and many after, Amy and Blake Eason’s family made the decision to have an at-home care service look after her grandfather and his grandmother. The Easons, of Greenville, were so pleased with the level of care her grandfather received, they decided to open a franchise of BrightStar Care in Greenville back in October.
Local community garden in Greenville to have MLK Day of Service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring new plants into the new year. On January 16, the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard will hold an event that will allow volunteers to give general maintenance in the garden and orchard. The event is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. as a day of service. The event will […]
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
ourstate.com
A Locals’ Guide to Downtown Washington
Pontoons, catamarans, and small yachts docked along Washington’s downtown waterfront bob to the rhythm of the Pamlico River. During the summer months, children navigate a fleet of small white sailboats on the river’s dark, brackish water. Here, sailing students learn integral life lessons: courage, teamwork, and how to expect the unexpected. Beneath the river’s surface, marine life learns the same lessons.
newbernnow.com
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
WITN
Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
WITN
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
WNCT
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the area.
