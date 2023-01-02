BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.

