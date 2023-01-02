Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Move and groove for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit Health For All has provided free health care treatment for low income and uninsured residents in the Brazos Valley for decades. Now, they need your help to keep their vision going. The organization is hosting an event to raise money for the clinic’s mission of keeping the Brazos Valley safe and healthy.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket. Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan...
KBTX.com
Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to take the first step toward a healthier you? Now’s your chance with the Walk Across Texas! Challenge. Walk Across Texas! is an eight week fitness program that challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level. The program includes a kickoff event, workouts and a celebration.
KBTX.com
First rainfall of 2023 in the books: Here’s a look at how rain totals panned out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.
KBTX.com
Become a big brother or sister in National Mentoring Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is National Mentoring Month, a time to celebrate mentors that make a difference in the world. Here in the Brazos Valley, the organization Big Brothers Big Sisters does just that. Board member Patrick Wilson says Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about the perfect pairing....
KBTX.com
From The Ground Up: Urban and rural communities come together to help the future of agriculture
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students from urban and rural communities gathered late last year to participate in the Norman Borlaug Youth In Agriculture program. The students are working together to solve advanced issues related to agriculture. “There’s no other program out there that combines both urban and rural kids and combining...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
Comments / 0