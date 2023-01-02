ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Move and groove for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit Health For All has provided free health care treatment for low income and uninsured residents in the Brazos Valley for decades. Now, they need your help to keep their vision going. The organization is hosting an event to raise money for the clinic’s mission of keeping the Brazos Valley safe and healthy.
Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket. Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan...
Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to take the first step toward a healthier you? Now’s your chance with the Walk Across Texas! Challenge. Walk Across Texas! is an eight week fitness program that challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level. The program includes a kickoff event, workouts and a celebration.
First rainfall of 2023 in the books: Here’s a look at how rain totals panned out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.
Become a big brother or sister in National Mentoring Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is National Mentoring Month, a time to celebrate mentors that make a difference in the world. Here in the Brazos Valley, the organization Big Brothers Big Sisters does just that. Board member Patrick Wilson says Big Brothers Big Sisters is all about the perfect pairing....
