Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

Walmart's new vehicle agreement could help with shoplifters

Walmart store frontPhoto byPhoto by Random Retail (Creative Commons) It's no secret that Walmart is having a serious struggle against shoplifters and organized retail theft. With over 500 stores in Texas, this dramatically impacts the economy of the state. In fact, the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, says that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. (source)
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Liquor store worker who gave shoes to man walking with boxes on feet gifted new pair

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Brooklyn Center liquor store worker who gave her shoes to a man who was walking with boxes on his feet has been given a new pair of shoes in return.Last week, WCCO's Beret Leone reported on the act of generosity of Ta Leia Thomas (otherwise known as "Ace"). The store's security camera recorded the whole thing as a man was first seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.Thomas called after the man, took off her shoes and gave them to him. They were Thomas's favorite pair of purple retro...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Upworthy

A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2022. It has since been updated. In the Reddit thread Anti-Work, one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.

