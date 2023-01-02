Poignant, Playful, and a Healthy Dose of Sarcasm — Inside Two Artists’ Ode to the West Texas Landscape

Read full article on original website
Related
papercitymag.com
4 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Winter and Spring
Sculptural, Contemporary, and Painted Works to Look Forward To. From a new exhibition focusing on one of the most significant sculptors of our time to several contemporary works, these are the four must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this spring. Nasher Sculpture Center. Starting January 28, make sure to...
papercitymag.com
5 Emerging Dallas Fashion Designers to Know in 2023
Crescente Patricio’s upcycled denim jacket saddle jackets are building a notable fan base. (courtesy) Home to Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, and Forty Five Ten, Dallas’ retail prowess is well-proven. And thanks to celebrity-loved local fashion designers like Charles Smith II and Venny Etienne, the city now excels in creation as much as curation. But a New Year means a new class of buzzy up-and-coming labels. Ahead, discover the emerging Dallas fashion designers to know in 2023.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From an epic live performance of Chinese heritage to live Texas country music, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Performing at Winspear Opera House starting this weekend, Shen Yun is a celebration of China’s cultural heritage. Touring over 150 cities in the world each year, the live performance sees one million audience members each season. It’ll only return for three nights in February, so don’t miss it on January 6 through 8 and 14 through 15 this month. Get tickets here.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
papercitymag.com
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
New Lower Greenville restaurant, Quarter Acre, was designed by Coeval Studios. (Photo by Emily Loving) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
More New York, California residents hitched U-Haul trailers, moved to Texas
Areas outside of Houston and Dallas were hotbeds for movers.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas
The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.
Governor Abbott appoints Jane Nelson of Flower Mound as Texas Secretary Of State
Texas has a new Secretary of State.S he’s former state Senator Jane Nelson of Flower Mound. Governor Abbott made the appointment this morning naming Nelson the 115th Secretary of State for Texas.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
North Texas area has 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February 2022
DALLAS — As certain countries have concerns related to a new COVID-19 variant, North Texas is seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations across the area. Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing outbreak.
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Severe storms possible on Monday
There is a possibility that some people living in North Texas could see some severe storms including, damaging wind, hail or even possibly a tornado on Monday. Many are waking up to cloudy, humid morning. There is a chance you will see some scattered showers in the morning hours depending...
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?
TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
keranews.org
Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge
Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
Comments / 0