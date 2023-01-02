ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poignant, Playful, and a Healthy Dose of Sarcasm — Inside Two Artists’ Ode to the West Texas Landscape

By Rachael Lindley
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
papercitymag.com

4 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Winter and Spring

Sculptural, Contemporary, and Painted Works to Look Forward To. From a new exhibition focusing on one of the most significant sculptors of our time to several contemporary works, these are the four must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this spring. Nasher Sculpture Center. Starting January 28, make sure to...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Emerging Dallas Fashion Designers to Know in 2023

Crescente Patricio’s upcycled denim jacket saddle jackets are building a notable fan base. (courtesy) Home to Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, and Forty Five Ten, Dallas’ retail prowess is well-proven. And thanks to celebrity-loved local fashion designers like Charles Smith II and Venny Etienne, the city now excels in creation as much as curation. But a New Year means a new class of buzzy up-and-coming labels. Ahead, discover the emerging Dallas fashion designers to know in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

From an epic live performance of Chinese heritage to live Texas country music, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Performing at Winspear Opera House starting this weekend, Shen Yun is a celebration of China’s cultural heritage. Touring over 150 cities in the world each year, the live performance sees one million audience members each season. It’ll only return for three nights in February, so don’t miss it on January 6 through 8 and 14 through 15 this month. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters

New Lower Greenville restaurant, Quarter Acre, was designed by Coeval Studios. (Photo by Emily Loving) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas

The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed

UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Severe storms possible on Monday

There is a possibility that some people living in North Texas could see some severe storms including, damaging wind, hail or even possibly a tornado on Monday. Many are waking up to cloudy, humid morning. There is a chance you will see some scattered showers in the morning hours depending...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest

TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?

TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Gov. Abbott makes former Dallas County commissioner a felony judge

Koch recently lost reelection as county commissioner in a North Dallas district. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to Criminal District Court No. 2. Abbott announced the appointment on Wednesday. That judgeship was formerly held by Nancy Kennedy, who won election in November to an appeals court. Koch had...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy