Cleveland, TN

WTVCFOX

Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
iheart.com

Georgia Mother Leaves Child In Car During Arctic Blast, Gambles For Hours

A Georgia woman was arrested in Chattooga County for leaving a "young" child in the car while she gambled with friends for over an hour, and this is not the first time. According to WSB-TV, 32-year-old Dawn Rayls left her child in the car unattended during the arctic blast on Christmas Day while she played slot machines outside of a local Food Mart. A store employee called the cops when they noticed the child in the car.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
OOLTEWAH, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

How Double Cola Became Part Of The Fabric Of Chattanooga

Back in 1922, a man by the name of Charlie Little founded the Good Grape company, which later would became the Double Cola Company. As the tale goes, Charles Little was an eccentric guy who had a bathtub in his house specifically for testing new beverage concoctions. If something was deemed good by family and friends, he would fine tune it and take it to a captive audience on the Chattanooga railroad. At the time, Chattanooga was key in the Southern railway system and was always humming with activity.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire

SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
SALE CREEK, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Culture Books Brings New Black History Festival To East Lake Community Center

In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History Festival on Saturday, February 18 from 11a-4p at East Lake Community Center. Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival! This event will feature...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind

In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

