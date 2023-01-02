Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Teen Who Died Unexpectedly Had Abdominal Infection, Coroner Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old basketball player in Gillette who died following a medical event Dec. 26 had an abdominal infection, according to the coroner investigating the case. But the autopsy of the teen, Max Sorenson, still is ongoing pending additional tests by a...
capcity.news
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 3
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.
Wright Wyoming bison ranch, Durham Ranch, will be featured in a new documentary about the Official Mammal of the United States, the American bison. Rancher on Durham Ranch rounds up bison on horseback.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.
county17.com
Campbell County court will reschedule Hightman’s jury trial
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Feb. 6 date established for the beginning of a jury trial of missing Gillette resident Irene Gakwa’s fiancé will need to be rescheduled, Sixth Judicial District Court Judge James Michael Causey said today. Nathan Hightman is facing felony charges regarding intellectual and financial...
county17.com
Closures for a lane of Lakeway Road in Gillette will take place through Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A lane of Lakeway Road is undergoing daily closures through Jan. 20 so workers can replace a retaining wall, according to a City of Gillette document County 17. The farthest north westbound lane of Lakeway Road is closed from Sage Valley Drive to Hillcrest Drive. Traffic...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Resident Dead After Being Involved In Single Vehicle Wreck In Cold Snowy Weather
A Buffalo man is dead after being involved in a one vehicle roll-over about 2 weeks ago. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sometime overnight from December 21st to the 22nd, 43-year old Aaron Little Bald Eagle was traveling south in his vehicle on Mosier Gulch Road, when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 4, Skyline Drive, GPD. No injuries were reported and...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Interference, Dec. 30, S. Reata Drive, GPD. Officers arrested a 51-year-old...
county17.com
Man dies following gunshot on New Year’s Eve, woman injured
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An investigation into the circumstances that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds on New Year’s Eve is ongoing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police officers responded to Sierra Circle around 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to investigate a...
county17.com
Over half-a-dozen domestic violence reports filed over New Year’s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Domestic violence reports kept local law enforcement busy over New Year’s with over half-a-dozen calls between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, according to the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first call came in during the early morning hours on...
