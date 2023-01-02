Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County …. A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
WGAL
UPDATE: Police identify man walking along roadway in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPATE: The man has now been identified. Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night.
WGAL
Police investigation in New Oxford, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The incident has shut down a portion...
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
abc27.com
Police searching for missing York County 19-year-old
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for the community’s help in their continued search for a York County teen who has been missing for weeks. According to Lower Windsor Township police, 19-year-old Kadin Black was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. Black previously had dinner the night before with a coworker.
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police
A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
WGAL
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
pahomepage.com
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Billboards beg...
18-year-old killed in central Pa. shooting identified, accused shooter wanted by police: officials
An 18-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting during the early morning hours of Dec. 31 was identified by the York County Coroner’s office on Tuesday. Paige Amiya, of York, was shot while walking in the 300 block of West Jackson Street sometime after midnight, Coroner Pamela Gay said. She was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 1:17 a.m.
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
Lancaster County authorities have publicly identified the 80-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she was pulled from the charred remains of a house fire. Anna Manson, 80, of Lancaster, was the only person inside a home that caught fire around 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
PennDOT Employee Ran Fraud Scheme Out Of Lancaster County Offices: State Police
While employed at two Lancaster County offices a PennDOT driver's license examiner allegedly convinced many Spanish-speaking immigrants to pay him money for passing knowledge tests for driver's licenses and permits, Pennsylvania state police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Angelo Carrion, 67, solicited money between $20 to $250 dollars from the...
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds
Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County
Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
