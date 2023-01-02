Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Activities from the Key Clubs of the Chathams and Madison
On Friday, November 25, 2022, accompanied by several members from the Kiwanis Club Of The Chathams and Madison, many members from the Madison High School Key Club participated in the annual Christmas Parade in Madison center. The Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, with the tree lighting taking place when the parade ended. Celebrants dressed in holiday outfits featuring red and green hats, scarves, red mittens, jingle bells, garlands, and battery-operated lights.
Renna Media
Next generation to lead Children’s Benefit Fundraiser
This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Children’s Benefit Fundraiser (Toy Drive/Christmas Holiday Party). Forty years ago, Joe Sarica of Linden sought to honor the memory of his niece by organizing a toy drive and raising funds to benefit local children in need. Also, a special tribute was paid this year to Joe’s sister, JoAnne Tortorello, who passed in 2022 from Breast Cancer and had been helping him from the startup of the benefit. This is a grassroots effort that has grown each year as his family. friends, neighbors, and businesses stepped up to help him out. Their donations went to several community service organizations. The party was held at the Union Elks Club on December 3, 2022 will benefit Linden Food Pantry LINCS, and St. Joseph’s Social Services in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Renna Media
January is a Souper time to visit Rahway
Rahway is your winter destination in 2023! Looking for something to do to fight off those winter blues? Bundle up and take the train, rideshare, or drive to Rahway to experience all that the city has to offer. Rahway is home to a diverse small business community with unique retail shops and dining experiences. You can start your day in Rahway with a hot cup of coffee and some shopping, get the kids out of the house for lunch and some family game time at the arcade, and plan a date night with drinks and dinner at any one of our many delicious restaurants. No matter what cuisine you are craving, you will find it in Rahway! Watch a show at the Union County Performing Arts Center, view an exhibit at one of our art galleries, or listen to local musicians who can help you rock and sway your way through the winter months.
Renna Media
‘Minding Your Mind’ at Governor Livingston High School
As the Student Assistance Counselor at Governor Livingston High School and Columbia Middle School, Ms. Madison Rowohlt is charged with providing mental health resources to students. “One of the things I do in my role as a student assistance counselor is act as a resource to students and educate them...
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club works with Madison Eagle Christmas Fund
Members of the Thursday Morning Club (TMC) continued their tradition of working with the Madison Eagle Christmas Fund (MECF) by shopping for the wish list items of Pine Acres Nursing Home residents. The nursing home director provided a list of residents’ specific requests, and financial support for the purchases was provided by donations made directly to the MECF from Madison residents, businesses, and organizations.
Renna Media
Mayor Sordillo Honored for recognition of Diwali
Mayor Victor Sordillo was honored on Saturday, December 10, at an event in Edison, NJ, for his years of service and support of the Indian community. The event was a fundraiser for Vedic Samaj of New Jersey. They are “an association of people brought together by a common bond of Hindu Dharma and cultural heritage. The group strives to enrich their lives through the practicing of vedic values and beliefs via prayers, social interactions, and caring for each other and the well-being of the community at large.”
Renna Media
2023-2024 College Club Scholarship Applications are Available
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains 2023-2024 scholarship application forms can be obtained from the SPFHS Counseling Office, at spfk12.org, or at fspcollegeclub.org. This will be the 87th year that female students seeking financial assistance to pursue a four-year college degree have been helped by the College Club’s fundraising efforts. To date the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000.00 in scholarships to approximately 574 local women. In 2022-23 the club awarded $30,500 to 12 recipients.
Renna Media
Warren Township Schools Staff Receive High Honors
Five teachers and five Educational Services Professionals from Warren Township Schools have been named recipients of the Governor’s Educator of the Year awards. Three additional Warren teachers have achieved the coveted Exemplary Educator Recognition Award. Teacher Recipients. Angelo L. Tomaso School – Elena Marinello, Grade 1 Teacher. Central...
baristanet.com
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
Renna Media
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
Renna Media
7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training
Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
Renna Media
Students Experience Powerful Immersive Holocaust Exhibit
It is Period 5 at Westfield High School and students in an American Studies class are seated on the floor of a replica of a World War II cattle car as the door rolls shut. What begins in the darkness is a powerful immersive educational experience designed to help students better make connections to the history of the Holocaust and to encourage them to work together to fight discrimination and hate.
Renna Media
Crowds Flock to the Seventh Annual Winter Walk
The joy of the holiday season was on full display on Saturday, December 3, when thousands of people from Berkeley Heights and surrounding towns gathered downtown for the seventh annual Winter Walk. The rain magically gave way to mild temperatures just in time for this treasured holiday tradition. Children of...
njbmagazine.com
Brown Stovell Named Associate Director of Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation
Karen Brown Stovell, who for more than a decade has worked with Newark entrepreneurs creating programs to spur the local economy, has been named associate director of the Fiserv-Rutgers-Newark Program for Inclusive Innovation. In her new position, she’ll work with the Rutgers-Newark community and Fiserv Inc., a financial services technology...
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ
The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
fox5ny.com
Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts
NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
Renna Media
A Conversation with Heather McGhee at Summit High School
In celebration of a 100-year commitment to equality for all, The Connection hosted a conversation with Heather McGhee, author of New York Times Bestseller The Sum of Us, at Summit High School in partnership with the Summit Interfaith Council AntiRacism Committee. A renowned expert on the American economy, Heather McGhee...
Renna Media
Cranford BSA Troop 80 bakes s’mores pies
At Troop 80’s December 12 meeting, the Scouts demonstrated how to use a cardboard box as a makeshift camping oven to bake S’mores pies. This recipe is a twist on the camping staple and uses a pie tin with a graham cracker crust, filled with chocolate chips and mini marshmallows.
Comments / 0