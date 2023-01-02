ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
pahomepage.com

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
pahomepage.com

Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire

Screening, monitoring, and treating prostate cancer. Screening, monitoring, and treating prostate cancer. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case …. Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case | Eyewitness News @ 11. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season.
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after fire in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire overnight in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Apartments on Holiday Drive in Kingston. The Kingston fire chief says it's still an active investigation. He says the victim was taken to the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Two dead after Montour Co. Geisinger shooting investigation

Two dead after Montour Co. Geisinger shooting investigation. Two dead after Montour Co. Geisinger shooting investigation. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day in court. Recap of Bryan Kohberger's day...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place

The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
pahomepage.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs …. Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy