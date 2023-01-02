Read full article on original website
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
WGAL
Police respond to incident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
pahomepage.com
State Police Looking for Luzerne County Homicide Suspect | Eyewitness News 6:00 a.m.
State Police Looking for Luzerne County Homicide Suspect | Eyewitness News 6:00 a.m.
Pa. troopers looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect on the run
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man on the run after they say he killed his girlfriend. Scott Oliver, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jessica Romano Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. State police were called for a...
pahomepage.com
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire
Screening, monitoring, and treating prostate cancer.
WLWT 5
Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
pahomepage.com
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News.
abc27.com
Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
Man dead after fire in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire overnight in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Apartments on Holiday Drive in Kingston. The Kingston fire chief says it's still an active investigation. He says the victim was taken to the...
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
pahomepage.com
Two dead after Montour Co. Geisinger shooting investigation
Two dead after Montour Co. Geisinger shooting investigation.
WGAL
Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place
The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
pahomepage.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead.
