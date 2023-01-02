Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Cubs latest signing is an inspirational story in the making
The Chicago Cubs brought back pitcher Brad Wieck on Tuesday morning, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Weick has one hell of a story to tell. Weick has barely pitched in two seasons, but he still has love for the game. The Chicago Cubs inked Weick to a two-year minor league contract. What that means for a chance in the Windy City remains to be seen, but Weick does have successful major-league experience as recently as 2021.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Yardbarker
Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
Cubs' Moves Show Eye on Competing in ‘Winnable' NL Central
Cubs’ moves show eye on competing in ‘winnable’ Central originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With six weeks left until pitchers and catchers report, this much is clear about the Cubs based on their offseason moves: they’re serious about competing in 2023. “I've been around long...
Chicago Cubs News: Eric Hosmer is coming to the North Side
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for a first baseman. They didn’t land Jose Abreu so the thought was that they were going to stay internal for the job. With Dansby Swanson taking shortstop and Nico Hoerner moving to second base, the middle of the infield looks amazing. However, the corners of the infield leave a lot to be desired. However, the Cubs might have made a move to make it a little bit better.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9
The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
NBC Sports
Report: Eric Hosmer finds new team after Red Sox release
Eric Hosmer reportedly has found a new home in free agency. The veteran first baseman has agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 16 and released six days later. Hosmer, 33, joined the...
Carlos Correa’s Instagram story could hint at a major update
Could Carlos Correa finally be signing with the New York Mets this week? His Instagram story sent fans into a frenzy. It’s been weeks since the Giants and Carlos Correa reneged on their lucrative contract thanks to issues with Correa’s physical. Shortly thereafter, Correa signed with the New York Mets, only to run into a similar problem.
White Sox Land ‘Perfect' Fit Andrew Benintendi at Long Last
White Sox land 'perfect' fit Benintendi at long last originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In preparing for his first interview for the White Sox’ managerial opening, Pedro Grifol had already identified one free agent who would be a "great fit" on the South Side: Andrew Benintendi. But Grifol...
After Eric Hosmer, the Cubs should turn to the trade market for offense
The Chicago Cubs have finally made their decision on what to do about first base. In adding Eric Hosmer, they've given Matt Mervis a competent, if unremarkable partner and a veteran presence to help his transition to the majors be as smooth as possible. With a 107 wRC+ across the last three years in San Diego, Hosmer marks an improvement to a team that severely lacked offense. To really boost their hitting, however, it's time the Cubs turn to the trade market.
Devers For Life: Get your Rafael Devers shirt now, Sox Nation
Rafael Devers is staying in Boston. That’s good news for Red Sox fans. You know what else is good news? New Raffy Big Scoops shirts from BreakingT. I think every Boston Red Sox fan collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief when the news broke of Rafael Devers’ 11-year, $331 million deal.
Chicago Cubs News: Update on team's top outfield prospects
The Chicago Cubs began the offseason with disappointing news surrounding two of their outfield prospects in Brennen Davis and Alexander Canario. Davis, after dealing with a back injury for a large portion of the 2022 season, suffered a stress reaction in his back during the Arizona Fall League season and was promptly shut down by the team. Meanwhile, Canario suffered a fractured ankle and shoulder injury during a freak collision at first base during a Dominican Winter League game.
3 aces Braves should already have an eye on to replace Max Fried
If the Atlanta Braves do trade Max Fried — which doesn’t seem very likely — then they should replace him with another pitcher of his caliber. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray threw the coldest of water on some odd Max Fried trade chatter which surfaced about three weeks ago: “The Braves are in win-now mode and by signing most of their young nucleus to long-term, team-friendly contracts, have payroll flexibility and don’t need to trade Fried. Will they listen? Sure. All teams listen on every player. But a trade is highly unlikely this offseason.”
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Bullpen believed to be next target
There is no question that the Chicago Cubs have upgraded the position players on their roster from what they had on the field during the 2022 season. Center fielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Eric Hosmer, and shortstop Dansby Swanson (with Nico Hoerner sliding over to second base and representing a significant upgrade at the position) have all presented the Cubs with better options in comparison to their counterparts at their respective positions last season.
Chicago Cubs News: Rafael Devers avoids arbitration, Hosmer, and more
There has been an uptick in rumors linking the Chicago Cubs to Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers as it would seem that Devers is destined to reach free agency after the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The belief that Devers will reach free agency next offseason has been based on the idea that there is tension between the Red Sox and their 26-year-old third baseman. The Red Sox have seen a plethora of their superstar players leave over the course of recent years and there had been growing speculation that the team may look to trade Devers before he walks for nothing at the end of the year.
White Sox introduce Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday
Watch Live: The White Sox are introducing their biggest free agent signing of the offseason on Wednesday - All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. See the full news conference from Guaranteed Rate Field featuring the newest member of the club live on WGN News Now.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Could Andrew McCutchen be a fit with the team?
The Chicago Cubs starting outfield for the 2023 season appears to be set with Ian Happ in left field, Cody Bellinger in center field, and Seiya Suzuki in right field. While the Cubs have signed defensive specialist Ben DeLuzio to a minor-league deal earlier this offseason, the team still may look to add a more competent fourth outfielder to their roster that also has the capability of serving as the team's designated hitter depending on the matchup.
Chicago Cubs News: Waiver moves, offensive upgrade, and more
As business picks back up for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball teams after the holiday weekend, expect there to be a flurry of waiver decisions at some point this week. For the Cubs, there are two players in particular that the team is waiting for a resolution on.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0