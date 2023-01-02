There has been an uptick in rumors linking the Chicago Cubs to Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers as it would seem that Devers is destined to reach free agency after the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The belief that Devers will reach free agency next offseason has been based on the idea that there is tension between the Red Sox and their 26-year-old third baseman. The Red Sox have seen a plethora of their superstar players leave over the course of recent years and there had been growing speculation that the team may look to trade Devers before he walks for nothing at the end of the year.

