Harrisburg, PA

pahomepage.com

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in New Oxford, Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The incident has shut down a portion...
NEW OXFORD, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
pahomepage.com

Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police searching for missing York County 19-year-old

The search is continuing for a York County teen who has been missing for weeks.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg Bureau of Police swears in 11 new officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Harrisburg Police swore in 11 new officers to join the department. City officials say this cadet class is unique. In order to start with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the prospective officers participate in a formal swearing-in ceremony. Last month, Harrisburg City Council approved the 2023 city budget. With […]
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Mifflin County man turns himself in regarding homicide case

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: According to PSP Hollidaysburg Trooper Christopher Fox, Middaugh has turned himself in to police. He will be arraigned in front of a district judge. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide. Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26,...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Steelton swears in new police chief

Steelton swears in new police chief
STEELTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home

SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
SHENANDOAH, PA

