Pennington County, SD

Recent water main breaks not unusual occurrence

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City crews have been busy taking care of a few water main breaks. Public Works says there are a few contributing factors, one of them being the sub-zero temperatures. A lack of snowpack with the freeze and thaw this season is stressful on water lines. Geology is another factor with soil settling in some areas. These areas are compounded by aging infrastructure.
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City

Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
Rapid City Common Council authorizes next RCFD training center

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday night, the Common Council voted to authorize for the Rapid City Fire Department to take the next steps in building a local training center. The council, by consent, agreed to take bids for the fire department’s new training center. Much of RCFD’s training...
Handguns come in many calibers- which one is right for you?

CUSTER, S.D.- Different handguns come chambered for different rounds, and you may select a pistol based on the size of the round that you’re looking to carry. Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department, and Certified Instructor for the Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit in South Dakota, explains how to determine which caliber might be for you.
Elevate Rapid City shares findings from 2022 Regional Housing Study

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Regional growth, and housing are major topics at Elevate Rapid City’s Critical Issue Luncheon for January. Elevate shared key findings from its latest Regional Housing Study. The study examines projected growth for the area by 2030 and what the anticipated need for housing will be. The study found that 9,000 households are projected to enter the Black Hills community within the next eight years. Another key take away, a growing senior population.
Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night

Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
$4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Lottery announced Tuesday that a winner had been drawn in the “Mega Millions” game for a prize of $4 million. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, 18. The winning number matched 5 of 5 winning numbers, along...
