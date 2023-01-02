Read full article on original website
Recent water main breaks not unusual occurrence
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City crews have been busy taking care of a few water main breaks. Public Works says there are a few contributing factors, one of them being the sub-zero temperatures. A lack of snowpack with the freeze and thaw this season is stressful on water lines. Geology is another factor with soil settling in some areas. These areas are compounded by aging infrastructure.
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
Rapid City Common Council authorizes next RCFD training center
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday night, the Common Council voted to authorize for the Rapid City Fire Department to take the next steps in building a local training center. The council, by consent, agreed to take bids for the fire department’s new training center. Much of RCFD’s training...
Handguns come in many calibers- which one is right for you?
CUSTER, S.D.- Different handguns come chambered for different rounds, and you may select a pistol based on the size of the round that you’re looking to carry. Phillip Shively, Captain with the Hot Springs Police Department, and Certified Instructor for the Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit in South Dakota, explains how to determine which caliber might be for you.
Elevate Rapid City shares findings from 2022 Regional Housing Study
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Regional growth, and housing are major topics at Elevate Rapid City’s Critical Issue Luncheon for January. Elevate shared key findings from its latest Regional Housing Study. The study examines projected growth for the area by 2030 and what the anticipated need for housing will be. The study found that 9,000 households are projected to enter the Black Hills community within the next eight years. Another key take away, a growing senior population.
New year, new stuff to do! Check out these things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
This weekend is “JAM” packed with awesome events. Check out The Matthews Opera House for some amazing music, or head over to The Monument and celebrate Nugget’s birthday while watching the game. JAMuary at The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center. The Matthews Opera House brings you...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seizes 14 horses, 2 donkeys in animal abuse investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) seized 14 horses and 2 donkeys from a residence at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City on Thursday morning as part of an active criminal investigation regarding animal neglect. All animals have been moved to a...
“I’m excited for this opportunity”: Brian Mueller gets sworn in as 31st sheriff of Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the first time in 12 years, there’s a new sheriff in Pennington County, Brian Mueller, who was sworn in Tuesday at the Pennington County Courthouse Rotunda. He is the 31st sheriff of the county and the third elected sheriff over the last 40...
Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
Second annual All Ability Ice Skating Day coming to Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee has partnered with Main Street Square to host the second annual All Ability Ice Skating Day Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Square’s ice rink. The free event is open...
Man sentenced for drug trafficking following $2.5 million drug bust in Pennington County
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 44-year-old Noel Rivera of Obregon, Mexico, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine from Arizona to the Rapid City area. In a conspiracy that ran for more than...
Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
$4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Lottery announced Tuesday that a winner had been drawn in the “Mega Millions” game for a prize of $4 million. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, 18. The winning number matched 5 of 5 winning numbers, along...
Basketball scores, photos and highlights: Stevens boys earn first win of the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After opening the season with three games on the road, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team finally had its home opener on Tuesday night. The Raiders defeated the Douglas Patriots, 60-49 to earn their first win of the season. Dayler Segrist led Stevens with...
ACTS announces “A Chorus Line” as next production presented at Rapid City Central High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Advocates for Creative Theatre Students (ACTS) has announced that the Tony Award winning musical “A Chorus Line” is going to be their next production. The performance will be held at the Rapid City Central High Performing Arts Theatre from January 5-7 at...
Central High School Drama Department fundraising for trip to explore careers in theatre
RAPID CITY, S.D.–Central High School’s drama department is preparing to open their first show of 2023, “A Chorus Line,” to help pay for their big trip to the United Kingdom in June. Artistic Director of Theatre Justin Speck explains more about the performances. What is “A...
