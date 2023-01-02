ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Newswatch 16

Man dead after fire in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire overnight in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Apartments on Holiday Drive in Kingston. The Kingston fire chief says it's still an active investigation. He says the victim was taken to the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fire obliterates mobile home in Blakeslee

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mobile home in Blakeslee is in ruins after catching fire Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Candle Drive for reports of a home on fire at 8:00 this morning. The home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to officials. No one was injured […]
BLAKESLEE, PA
WOLF

Juveniles charged, cars damaged from rocks in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three vehicles were damaged Tuesday night after officials say two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from an overhead bridge in Scranton. According to officials, two juveniles were seen throwing rocks from the railroad bridge over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. They are both facing criminal...
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead and his wife is behind bars after an early morning fire in Luzerne County. “I’m very photogenic, I used to be a model at Penn State,” said Lisa Starruick-Smalls. 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls had plenty to say after her arraignment. She faces a slew of arson and […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former tenant charged with taking two TVs while moving out

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman’s failure to return two televisions and wall mounts resulted in charges being pressed against her. State Police said Keiyona Nichole Devine was told on Nov. 21 to return the items. As of Dec. 12, the 38-year-old Devine had failed to do so, according to a complaint. Devine had been renting the home near the 300 block of Clayton Avenue. Devine allegedly told the owner she had the televisions and wall mounts. “On Nov. 21, I made contact with Devine to inform her she needed to return the two televisions and two wall mounts,” Trooper Matthew Patrick said. Devine was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. No bail was listed for Devine. Docket sheet
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
pahomepage.com

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Monroe DA seeks contractor accused of defrauding customers

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. Valera had been taking money from customers for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
SCRANTON, PA

