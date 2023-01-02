Read full article on original website
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car was hurt. Viquez...
Man dead after fire in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire overnight in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Apartments on Holiday Drive in Kingston. The Kingston fire chief says it's still an active investigation. He says the victim was taken to the...
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
Fire obliterates mobile home in Blakeslee
BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mobile home in Blakeslee is in ruins after catching fire Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Candle Drive for reports of a home on fire at 8:00 this morning. The home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to officials. No one was injured […]
WOLF
Juveniles charged, cars damaged from rocks in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three vehicles were damaged Tuesday night after officials say two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from an overhead bridge in Scranton. According to officials, two juveniles were seen throwing rocks from the railroad bridge over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. They are both facing criminal...
WGAL
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Schuylkill County family business rebuilds after fire
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at Quandel Concrete in Cass Township had a different task; cleaning up after a fire Tuesday night. While Jim Quandel was wrapping up his work on Tuesday night, he saw flames quickly spreading across his plant. “Until I got up and looked back and saw...
One man injured, dog rescued in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE — One man suffered burns and a dog was rescued from a smoky fire Wednesday afternoon at a house at 73 N. Meade St.
WLWT 5
Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead and his wife is behind bars after an early morning fire in Luzerne County. “I’m very photogenic, I used to be a model at Penn State,” said Lisa Starruick-Smalls. 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls had plenty to say after her arraignment. She faces a slew of arson and […]
Former tenant charged with taking two TVs while moving out
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman’s failure to return two televisions and wall mounts resulted in charges being pressed against her. State Police said Keiyona Nichole Devine was told on Nov. 21 to return the items. As of Dec. 12, the 38-year-old Devine had failed to do so, according to a complaint. Devine had been renting the home near the 300 block of Clayton Avenue. Devine allegedly told the owner she had the televisions and wall mounts. “On Nov. 21, I made contact with Devine to inform her she needed to return the two televisions and two wall mounts,” Trooper Matthew Patrick said. Devine was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. No bail was listed for Devine. Docket sheet
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monroe DA seeks contractor accused of defrauding customers
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. Valera had been taking money from customers for...
pahomepage.com
Need a bathroom refresh? One Day Bath Inc. has you covered!
Need a bathroom refresh? One Day Bath Inc. has you …. Need a bathroom refresh? One Day Bath Inc. has you covered!. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
