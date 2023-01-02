Can a team be a true contender if it's prone to getting blown out this badly?. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings have had a historically strange season. There's never been anything quite like this. They're the only 12-4 team to ever have a negative point differential, sitting at minus-19 after their third blowout loss of the season. They've been out-gained in over half of their games. They rank 28th out of 32 teams in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, with 5.8 estimated wins (or less than half their actual total).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO