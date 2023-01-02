Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers Unsure When Joel Embiid Will Return After Pacers Game
When will Joel Embiid return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup? Sixers head coach Doc Rivers couldn’t offer a definitive answer on Wednesday night following Philadelphia’s overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. “I actually don’t even know, honestly,” said Rivers when asked if Embiid would...
How To Watch Miami Heat At Phoenix Suns Friday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-112, win with Jimmy Butler blocking a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer on 11/14. With a victory, Miami will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 31-37 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 16-19 in home games and 15-18 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
Mavs’ 7-Game Win Streak Ends with Blowout Loss to Celtics
All good things must come to an end at some point, and unfortunately for the Dallas Mavericks, that time arrived on Thursday night as they had their seven-game win streak snapped by the Boston Celtics. The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics, who came into American Airlines Center looking to avoid a three-game...
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Today, a big moment arrived for NBA teams looking to make fringe roster additions. Clubs are now officially able to sign players to 10-day contracts, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors details. Your Los Angeles Lakers, who have had an open spot on their standard 15-man roster since waiving bench...
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Top Performers in Oklahoma City’s Loss to Orlando
A night removed from Oklahoma City’s best outing of the season, the team ran out of gas in Orlando. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return to the lineup, the Thunder lost to the Magic 126-115. The Thunder’s main issue Wednesday night was a familiar one. Orlando outmanned Oklahoma City on...
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten
The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones named a 2023 NHL All-Star
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was named the team's representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game that will be played in Sunrise, Florida on February 4.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Vikings Fall After Another Blowout Loss
Can a team be a true contender if it's prone to getting blown out this badly?. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings have had a historically strange season. There's never been anything quite like this. They're the only 12-4 team to ever have a negative point differential, sitting at minus-19 after their third blowout loss of the season. They've been out-gained in over half of their games. They rank 28th out of 32 teams in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, with 5.8 estimated wins (or less than half their actual total).
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
