ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Livid' That Prince Harry Allowed This Footage Of Princess Diana To Air In His Netflix Docuseries

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4eFv_0k1JbByc00
Splash News

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts

We don’t know whether the Prince and Princess of Wales have watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, but we *do* know that Prince William is aware of some of the content. And he isn’t very happy about it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfHqN_0k1JbByc00

According to reports, Prince William, 40, is said to be "livid" that his younger brother used footage of their late mother's infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in the Netflix docuseries when talking about how invasive the media has been – especially after it was revealed that the late Princess Diana's interview caused her a lot of distress!

"William will be livid," royal expert Katie Nicholl reportedly told OK! about clips from the Panorama interview being shown. "William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it to be used in his brother’s own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William," Nicholl added.

Since the Panorama interview came out, an investigation found that Bashir "deceived" Princess Diana, and used fake bank statements in order to gain access to her. Both Prince William and Prince Harry, 38, have spoken about how their mother was in a lot of pain and distress during the time of the interview, with Prince William even going as far as to beg for the interview to be archived; although other royal experts believe that will "posthumously muzzle" Princess Diana. Royal biographer Andrew Morton called the interview "an important, historic interview that should be part of the public record."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUzAd_0k1JbByc00

Prince William Reportedly 'Will No Longer Sit Back' As Prince Harry Makes Claims Against The Royal Family

Prince William has kept a dignified silence regarding Prince Harry and Meghan's allegations against the royal family so far, including the ones made in their Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries and the ones the royal family fear he *could* make in his forthcoming memoir Spare, which hits shelves on January 10th. But that could all be about to change, as reports are hinting that he may break that rule in order to defend the institution! Wow!

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Primed To Speak Out'

According to the Daily Mail before the release of the docuseries, sources close to Prince William have said that he is ready to "push back any wild claims" that his younger brother and sister-in-law may make in the six-part docuseries, which as we all know, is quite unexpected as the royal family has a very strict longstanding "never complain, never explain" tradition.

Prince William, 40, "will no longer sit back as they make dubious claims about the royal family," the palace insider told the Daily Mail, adding that the palace is "reportedly gearing up to swiftly respond to any inaccurate claims." Yikes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOv6s_0k1JbByc00

"The Prince and Princess' team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do. But you can see the direction of travel," they continued, before going on to say that the palace expects the documentary to be, "Oprah with more crying," in reference to their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired in March 2021.

The insider also addressed the fact that the first trailer for the docuseries dropped when the Prince and Princess of Wales were on their tour in the U.S., which Piers Morgan deemed selfish and very telling on his Twitter account. The insider told the pub that Kate and William were "surprised, but not surprised" with the timing, adding, "It is very wearying. Typically, if a member of the royal family has a high-profile foreign trip, then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AiT7_0k1JbByc00

Netflix Insider Says Docuseries Will Be 'Worse Than The Royals Can Imagine'

The first three episodes included some never-before-seen pictures of Harry and Meghan's three-year-old son Archie and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet, and interviews from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex where they revealed how they met (spoiler alert: it was on Instagram!) their ongoing issues with privacy and security, and discussing some of the drama surrounding Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle. A Netflix insider reportedly told The Mirror prior to the release of the final three episodes that the palace was gearing up for the worst, saying: "I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFSzk_0k1JbByc00

The Palace's Previous Responses To The Sussex's Allegations

Insiders previously suggested that, if any major allegations are made, the royal family will step in much quicker than they did after the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. The palace took two days to respond to the racism allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan back in March 2021, whereby they claimed that a member of the royal family questioned son Archie's skin color before he was born.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement, which was "issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen," began at the time. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Comments / 39

Susan Stcyr
3d ago

Get over it Harry. Stop dwelling on yourself at age 12 when you are supposed to be a grown man with your own thoughts, not your wife's instructions on how to act & what to say. Shame on you. Throwing your own father, brother & other blood relatives under the bus to please your self centered, opertunist wife is pathetic. GROW A PAIR. You are so blinded by this woman's sexual ways that need to take the blinders off. By doing as she tells you to say & do, your future, if any will be that of Almar Fudd...A JOKE.

Reply(1)
15
LaDonna VanArsdall
3d ago

The royal family just needs to kick Harry and M.M. out of the picture. no titles no links. Just out the door as fast as they can.

Reply(11)
21
Vixen Valentine
3d ago

It's truly tragic that William, Harry and Charles are estranged, especially the brothers, they should be able to be each other's right hand man for life. Entering the monarchy has to be a very overwhelming experience and in fairness to Meghan I'm sure there was a big adjustment, but if she had handled it differently and said "hey I need help learning the ropes," but I think she wanted to be in charge and that just wasn't going to happen. The monarchy had been around for what, 1000 years, and have their way of doing things and that's not going to change. She could have had so much more influence and could have promoted her personal causes so much more if she could have been a little more accommodating of the established protocols. With great privilege comes great responsibility and she needed to accept the responsibilities to receive the privileges, there really isn't a short cut in that process.

Reply(4)
10
Related
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Page Six

Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’

The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Elle

King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Invited

King Charles III, previously known as Prince Charles, will officially become the Monarch following his coronation on May 6, 2023. It was previously reported, per the Daily Mail, that his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on the same day as the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Having the Ultimate Big Brother Reaction to Prince Harry's Bombshell Docuseries

It’s been just over a week since Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wildly anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on the streaming service, and there has already been speculation as how their family across the pond — namely Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales — has reacted to the explosive series. Even though the Prince of Wales reportedly has been feeling some “anger and sadness” about the Netflix series, he is still Prince Harry’s big brother — and like any good protective older brother, Prince William apparently “won’t tolerate” others speaking poorly...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
5K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy