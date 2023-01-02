Prince William Is Reportedly 'Livid' That Prince Harry Allowed This Footage Of Princess Diana To Air In His Netflix Docuseries

Splash News

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts

We don’t know whether the Prince and Princess of Wales have watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, but we *do* know that Prince William is aware of some of the content. And he isn’t very happy about it!

According to reports, Prince William, 40, is said to be "livid" that his younger brother used footage of their late mother's infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in the Netflix docuseries when talking about how invasive the media has been – especially after it was revealed that the late Princess Diana's interview caused her a lot of distress!

"William will be livid," royal expert Katie Nicholl reportedly told OK! about clips from the Panorama interview being shown. "William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it to be used in his brother’s own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William," Nicholl added.

Since the Panorama interview came out, an investigation found that Bashir "deceived" Princess Diana, and used fake bank statements in order to gain access to her. Both Prince William and Prince Harry, 38, have spoken about how their mother was in a lot of pain and distress during the time of the interview, with Prince William even going as far as to beg for the interview to be archived; although other royal experts believe that will "posthumously muzzle" Princess Diana. Royal biographer Andrew Morton called the interview "an important, historic interview that should be part of the public record."

Prince William Reportedly 'Will No Longer Sit Back' As Prince Harry Makes Claims Against The Royal Family

Prince William has kept a dignified silence regarding Prince Harry and Meghan's allegations against the royal family so far, including the ones made in their Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries and the ones the royal family fear he *could* make in his forthcoming memoir Spare, which hits shelves on January 10th. But that could all be about to change, as reports are hinting that he may break that rule in order to defend the institution! Wow!

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Primed To Speak Out'

According to the Daily Mail before the release of the docuseries, sources close to Prince William have said that he is ready to "push back any wild claims" that his younger brother and sister-in-law may make in the six-part docuseries, which as we all know, is quite unexpected as the royal family has a very strict longstanding "never complain, never explain" tradition.

Prince William, 40, "will no longer sit back as they make dubious claims about the royal family," the palace insider told the Daily Mail, adding that the palace is "reportedly gearing up to swiftly respond to any inaccurate claims." Yikes!

"The Prince and Princess' team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do. But you can see the direction of travel," they continued, before going on to say that the palace expects the documentary to be, "Oprah with more crying," in reference to their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired in March 2021.

The insider also addressed the fact that the first trailer for the docuseries dropped when the Prince and Princess of Wales were on their tour in the U.S., which Piers Morgan deemed selfish and very telling on his Twitter account. The insider told the pub that Kate and William were "surprised, but not surprised" with the timing, adding, "It is very wearying. Typically, if a member of the royal family has a high-profile foreign trip, then no one else back home would seek to disrupt the message of that trip."

Netflix Insider Says Docuseries Will Be 'Worse Than The Royals Can Imagine'

The first three episodes included some never-before-seen pictures of Harry and Meghan's three-year-old son Archie and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet, and interviews from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex where they revealed how they met (spoiler alert: it was on Instagram!) their ongoing issues with privacy and security, and discussing some of the drama surrounding Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha Markle. A Netflix insider reportedly told The Mirror prior to the release of the final three episodes that the palace was gearing up for the worst, saying: "I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging."

The Palace's Previous Responses To The Sussex's Allegations

Insiders previously suggested that, if any major allegations are made, the royal family will step in much quicker than they did after the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview. The palace took two days to respond to the racism allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan back in March 2021, whereby they claimed that a member of the royal family questioned son Archie's skin color before he was born.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement, which was "issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen," began at the time. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."