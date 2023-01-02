Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
Bruce Arians Weighs in on Buccaneers Coaching Situation
It feels right, that on the same day that Bruce Arians was inducted into the Bucs' Ring of Honor, the team went on to put up their best offensive effort of the season, all the while securing a home playoff game at Raymond James Stadium.
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins have to fix 1 big issue before QB can return?
Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly hoping to return from his latest concussion if the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs, but he may have to make a major change to the way he plays before the team will clear him. Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season. On each occasion, the head injury stemmed from his head... The post Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins have to fix 1 big issue before QB can return? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal
Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to... The post Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning
Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also...
Miami reveals plans for huge football center; Radakovich talks prominent booster John Ruiz
The Miami Hurricanes, criticized for years for their facilities being behind other major college sports programs, officially announced on Wednesday its plans “to build a new football operations center,’’ what the university calls its “forever home” for Hurricanes football.
Miami Hurricanes represented by top talent at All-American Bowl: "It's a great feeling"
After making trips of more than 1,000 miles each, five of Miami’s class of 2023 signees are ready for their All-American game experience.
Comments / 0