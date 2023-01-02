Read full article on original website
Amazon CEO: More Than 18,000 Jobs Will Be Eliminated
Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers. This total includes the reductions made in November and ones that were announced Wednesday (Jan. 4), Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a Wednesday message to employees that was also posted online. Several teams will be impacted, but most of the...
Customer Retention is a Choice for Subscription Merchants
The choices that subscription merchants make — or don’t make — to address customer retention matter. Sellers who thought the challenges of the so-called “Great Unsubscribe” were in the past need to think, and plan, again. “It’s relevant for tough times, and in the new...
After Years of Growth, Digital Restaurant Ordering Flatlined in 2022
With 2022’s economic challenges, restaurants’ period of unchecked digital growth has come to an end. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “12 Months Of The ConnectedEconomy™: 33,000 Consumers On Digital’s Role In Their Everyday Lives,” which draws from responses from tens of thousands of U.S. consumers, notes that ordering via restaurants’ direct digital channels — their apps and websites — has held relatively constant in the past year.
Report: 2022 Tech Layoffs Exceed Pandemic Job Cuts
Tech layoffs in 2022 were nearly double those seen in the sector during the pandemic. According to Layoffs.fyi — a website that tracks layoffs in the industry — tech companies eliminated more than 153,000 jobs in 2022, compared to 80,000 between March and December of 2020 and 15,000 in 2021.
UK Pensions Dashboard Pursues Data Sharing Inspired by Open Banking
The U.K. pensions dashboard program has been delayed by technical setbacks. The nation’s Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has fallen behind schedule with its pre-launch testing, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) report from The Times. Although there has been no official announcement on the issue, the report raises...
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
Autoblog
Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive
It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
marketplace.org
Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply
The auto industry is coming off a difficult year. In 2022, the semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. Last year’s new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.
D2C Subscriptions Must Find Alternative Revenue Streams This Year
In 2023, D2C companies relying on recurring payments may need to rethink their business model. In an interview with PYMNTS, Matthew Berk, CEO and co-founder of direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box, which offers both subscriptions and products available for one-time purchase, argued that companies that depend on the former will be facing a harsh reality, as economic challenges continue.
Study: Online Sales Growth Chugs on Despite Gloomy Forecasts
A roaring return to brick-and-mortar shopping and pullbacks in some eCommerce categories gives the impression that online sales are down. They’re not. While 2022 did see bellwether Amazon’s stock price contract by a hair-raising 50% — equating to roughly $900 billion in valuation — it’s more indicative of investors’ economic jitters than consumer shopping activity on Amazon, Walmart.com or other major eCommerce sites.
Nexi Says Digital Wallets Boost Contactless Payment Adoption in Europe
Digital wallet use is increasing, earning the top spot as a preferred alternative payment method. In Europe, for example, Big Tech mobile wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay, which have surged in popularity in recent years, hold a significant market share. Data from Italy-based digital payments solution provider Nexi...
Savings Accounts Play Larger Role in Bank vs Neobank Battle
Banks risk losing customers to neobanks — and a key battleground may lie with savings accounts. And in that case, the advantage may go to the traditional financial institutions (FIs), who have the installed base of clients, the financial firepower and a host of complementary and adjacent revenue streams that the digital-only upstarts just don’t have.
Shopify Aims to Woo Big Retailers With ‘Commerce Components’
Shopify says it is opening its eCommerce infrastructure to some of the world’s biggest retailers. That’s the goal behind Commerce Components by Shopify, which the company debuted Tuesday (Jan. 3), describing it as a “modern, composable stack for enterprise retail.”. “We’ve always approached innovation at Shopify by...
HotelPlanner Taps ZentrumHub for Travel API Platform
HotelPlanner and ZentrumHub have teamed up to deliver an API solution for the travel industry. HotelPlanner, a London-based TravelTech firm, said in a Tuesday (Jan. 3) press release that it will use ZentrumHub’s application programming interface (API) platform to connect its booking engine to hotels worldwide. “ZentrumHub’s single API...
Convenience Stores Lose Their Way With Forays Into Metaverse
Convenience stores’ recent moves into the metaverse bely industry-wide confusion about their value proposition. Take, for instance, 7-Eleven. Korea Seven, a franchisee of the convenience retail giant in South Korea, is gearing up to debut a concept for a metaverse store wherein avatars can eat and drink virtual versions of the items that the retailer sells in physical stores. The company will share this virtual store, created in collaboration with parent company Lotte’s metaverse subsidiary Caliverse, in the days ahead at CES 2023, The Korea Economic Daily reported Monday (Jan. 2).
Amazon Stores’ Staff Cuts Signal eCommerce Turbulence Ahead
Recent layoff announcements point to a rocky start of 2023 for eCommerce. Businesses, in general – especially smaller ones — benefit from the expertise and the technological know-how of larger firms, especially entrenched players with the deep pockets needed to innovate and deploy solutions at scale. In return, the providers reap the benefits of recurring revenues and a sticky base of enterprise clients.
How an Insider Personalizes Every Step of the Banking Customer Journey
--- Customers have come to expect personalized experiences every time they interact with their bank. Financial institutions (FIs) that can meet and exceed those expectations have the opportunity to better compete, Ramachandran said. He said he sees banks deepening existing relationships and winning new customers with an expanding data arsenal, by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities to deliver the kind of connected, personalized experiences that span across channels. These expectations also span the life stages customers move through, such as paying for their child’s education, buying a first home or enjoying their retirement.
Young Consumers 70% More Likely to Pay Doctors Digitally
Looking back at the trends of 2022, digitization of healthcare achieved milestones in how consumers pay for medical treatments, with younger demographic groups taking the lead. Much occurred between mid-year and year’s end, which is summarized in the report “How Digital Has Changed the Consumer Healthcare Experience and Expectations: June...
Boxed Considering Sale of Company as eGrocers Flounder
Online consumer-facing wholesale retailer Boxed is considering selling the company as eGrocers face economic challenges. The eTailer announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that its board and advisors are exploring the possibility of selling the company as well as looking into new ways to access additional capital, aiming to announce a new fundraise within the next couple of months.
Payments Software Firm ACI Worldwide Seeks Potential Buyer
ACI Worldwide is reportedly in talks about a potential sale. The provider of payments software is talking with private equity firms and working with financial advisors as it gauges interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing unnamed sources. ACI Worldwide did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request...
