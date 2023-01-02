ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Best Resorts In South Carolina For Your 2023 Vacation

Craving the perfect weekend getaway? I just got back from vacation but what I wouldn’t give for another relaxing weekend. And lucky for us, some of the best resorts around are right down the road in South Carolina. Travel & Leisure recently ranked their Top 10 South Carolina Resort Hotels. All ten of these are the epitome of luxury and relaxation. The list was based on reader votes in the publication’s World’s Best Awards. The hotels were rated on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. South Carolina has miles of coastline so it’s no surprise that the vast majority of hotels included are waterfront. Nine of ten are located on the water to be exact.
S.C. sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning among kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the increase of the legalization of marijuana across a number of states and an increase in popularity, the number of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared in South Carolina. New research from the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows the number...
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties

Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!

Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
