country1037fm.com
10 Best Resorts In South Carolina For Your 2023 Vacation
Craving the perfect weekend getaway? I just got back from vacation but what I wouldn’t give for another relaxing weekend. And lucky for us, some of the best resorts around are right down the road in South Carolina. Travel & Leisure recently ranked their Top 10 South Carolina Resort Hotels. All ten of these are the epitome of luxury and relaxation. The list was based on reader votes in the publication’s World’s Best Awards. The hotels were rated on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. South Carolina has miles of coastline so it’s no surprise that the vast majority of hotels included are waterfront. Nine of ten are located on the water to be exact.
Organization assists families impacted by childhood cancer in Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An organization in the Carolinas is helping parents and children cope with the effects of childhood cancer. Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Partners, Laura Allen, said most of North and South Carolina lack treatment facilities and the technology needed to treat pediatric cancer patients. “In South Carolina, there is no […]
WIS-TV
S.C. sees rise in edible cannabis poisoning among kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the increase of the legalization of marijuana across a number of states and an increase in popularity, the number of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis edibles has soared in South Carolina. New research from the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows the number...
WIS-TV
Troopers raise money, donate Christmas presents to children after parents die in crash
NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland say troopers helped a family over Christmas after their parents died in a crash. According to Maryland State Police, troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to purchase Christmas presents and gift cards for the Zeimer family.
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
Josiah Thompson Is SEC Made
South Carolina football target Josiah Thompson brings both plus athleticism and an advanced understanding of his position to the field.
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
wgac.com
COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties
Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
foxbaltimore.com
Prominent South Carolina lawyer David Aylor found dead in home, authorities say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to WCIV. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his South Carolina home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
southarkansassun.com
SNAP deposits for January 2023 in South Carolina: Don’t miss out on your share!
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be distributed to South Carolina residents on the normal monthly schedule in January, with payments separated into two batches based on when benefits were first received, according to a report by finance.yahoo.com released on December 30, 2022. SNAP recipients in South Carolina can...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Carolina.
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!
Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
WIS-TV
Retiring state superintendent Spearman shares her outlook on the future of education in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A week from Wednesday, South Carolina public schools will be under new leadership in Columbia. Republican Ellen Weaver is set to become the next state superintendent, heading South Carolina’s largest state agency, with current superintendent Molly Spearman retiring after not seeking re-election for a third term last year.
YAHOO!
2022 was tumultuous year in Alex Murdaugh, Russell Laffitte sagas. What to expect in 2023.
The year 2022 was eventful for disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and one of his alleged accomplices, former Hampton banker Russell L. Laffitte, and 2023 looks to be just as monumental. Murdaugh is making SC legal and criminal history as he is charged with the high-profile,...
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
