State College, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night

READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High. The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth set to host rivals, Northampton on the mat

NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles playing the part of host this time around. The host Blue Eagles enter this rivalry showdown undefeated at, 4-0 and fresh off their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic win at Liberty High School last week. They have another tournament looming, the Virginia Duals.
NAZARETH, PA
Tribune-Review

PIHL mourns death of commissioner John Mucha

PIHL commissioner John Mucha, the top administrator for high school hockey in Western Pennsylvania, has died. League president Jack Kukan, who described him as a strong leader with a business-like approach to finances, said Mucha died Thursday while traveling to New York City. Mucha, 63, was hired four years ago as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, which includes 57 varsity teams this season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MaxPreps

Pennsylvania high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders

Pennsylvania is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Saucon Valley dominates Southern Lehigh to remain undefeated

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League, Saucon Valley playing host to Southern Lehigh. The Panthers stay unbeaten, with all their wins coming in league action, rolling to a 54-18 win. Only one match all night lasted all three periods, the 172 lb. bout. The Spartans Cade Sawyer with the...
HELLERTOWN, PA
State College

Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant

A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
chestercounty.com

Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association announces five new inductees for Hall of Fame

Five local players who shined on the baseball diamond will be inducted into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame when the 2023 banquet takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Ben Davis, a former major leaguer and Phillies TV broadcast analyst, will serve as the guest speaker for the event, while Dick Vermeil, the NFL Hall of Fame coach, is the special guest.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland pulls away in second half for seventh win over Central Catholic

OREFIELD, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going at in Orefield on Tuesday night. The host Parkland Lady Trojans knocking off the visiting Allentown Central Catholic Vikettes, 34-22. The Lady Trojans holding a slight edge for most of the first half, and that would continue right before the buzzer at halftime. Delaney Chilcote with a three right after the Vikettes tied to give the Lady Trojans a, 16-13 lead at the break. They would pull away down the stretch.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA

