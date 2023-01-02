OREFIELD, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going at in Orefield on Tuesday night. The host Parkland Lady Trojans knocking off the visiting Allentown Central Catholic Vikettes, 34-22. The Lady Trojans holding a slight edge for most of the first half, and that would continue right before the buzzer at halftime. Delaney Chilcote with a three right after the Vikettes tied to give the Lady Trojans a, 16-13 lead at the break. They would pull away down the stretch.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO