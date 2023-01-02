Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson talks missing matches, Wisconsin coach and more
Penn State opens up its conference schedule on Friday against the Wisconsin Badgers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night
READING, Pa. - High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High. The Red Knights entering this one coming off their lone loss to nationally ranked, Gonzaga College High School. Followed by a bounce back win over Exeter, but that game was a close call.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson WL vs. Reading boys basketball preview
Wilson West Lawn, Reading renew their rivalry on the court Thursday night. High school hoops on tap in Berks County Thursday night. A rivalry showdown taking place in Reading between Wilson West Lawn and Reading High.
Penns Valley has historic night on the mat against Bellefonte
The Rams topped the Red Raiders for first time in coach Joel Brinker’s coaching career and the first time since 1990.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth set to host rivals, Northampton on the mat
NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles playing the part of host this time around. The host Blue Eagles enter this rivalry showdown undefeated at, 4-0 and fresh off their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic win at Liberty High School last week. They have another tournament looming, the Virginia Duals.
PIHL mourns death of commissioner John Mucha
PIHL commissioner John Mucha, the top administrator for high school hockey in Western Pennsylvania, has died. League president Jack Kukan, who described him as a strong leader with a business-like approach to finances, said Mucha died Thursday while traveling to New York City. Mucha, 63, was hired four years ago as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, which includes 57 varsity teams this season.
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Pennsylvania is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Saucon Valley dominates Southern Lehigh to remain undefeated
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - In the Colonial League, Saucon Valley playing host to Southern Lehigh. The Panthers stay unbeaten, with all their wins coming in league action, rolling to a 54-18 win. Only one match all night lasted all three periods, the 172 lb. bout. The Spartans Cade Sawyer with the...
State College
Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant
A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
chestercounty.com
Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association announces five new inductees for Hall of Fame
Five local players who shined on the baseball diamond will be inducted into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame when the 2023 banquet takes place on Saturday, Jan. 21. Ben Davis, a former major leaguer and Phillies TV broadcast analyst, will serve as the guest speaker for the event, while Dick Vermeil, the NFL Hall of Fame coach, is the special guest.
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grandview Speedway announces opening day for 2023
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year. Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8. The future of the beloved Berks...
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
‘We are so thankful.’ Bellefonte area fire victims get help from community, NBA star
After a Spring Township fire that displaced several residents, the Bellefonte community and Brooklyn Net’s player Kyrie Irving stepped up.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland pulls away in second half for seventh win over Central Catholic
OREFIELD, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going at in Orefield on Tuesday night. The host Parkland Lady Trojans knocking off the visiting Allentown Central Catholic Vikettes, 34-22. The Lady Trojans holding a slight edge for most of the first half, and that would continue right before the buzzer at halftime. Delaney Chilcote with a three right after the Vikettes tied to give the Lady Trojans a, 16-13 lead at the break. They would pull away down the stretch.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofits weigh in as Lehigh University looks positioned to buy 3 churches in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University says it's always looking for purchasing opportunities to expand its mission of education, but one opportunity has residents calling for Lehigh to pass it along. Balven Bailey says St. John's parking lot on Bethlehem's South Side is a safe space for kids to play. 'My...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
Comments / 0