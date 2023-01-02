We are tracking a Pacific storm system that is just brushing our area tonight and Thursday with light freezing rain, snow and rain. Plan a little extra time for the morning commute. A wintry mix of light rain, snow and freezing rain will start around 4:00 am. It won’t amount to much, but it only takes a light layer of wintery precipitation to make our roads icy. The precipitation will turn over to light rain by mid-morning. Temperatures will start below freezing on Thursday, but climb from the mid-20s to the mid 30s by afternoon. Expect dry conditions for Thursday evening.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO