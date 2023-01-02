ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Light wintry mix for Thursday morning commute – Kris

We are tracking a Pacific storm system that is just brushing our area tonight and Thursday with light freezing rain, snow and rain. Plan a little extra time for the morning commute. A wintry mix of light rain, snow and freezing rain will start around 4:00 am. It won’t amount to much, but it only takes a light layer of wintery precipitation to make our roads icy. The precipitation will turn over to light rain by mid-morning. Temperatures will start below freezing on Thursday, but climb from the mid-20s to the mid 30s by afternoon. Expect dry conditions for Thursday evening.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday evening – Kris

We are tracking a weak system Tuesday evening which will bring intermittent flurries or light freezing drizzle to the region. Another system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray....
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Jan. 5, 2023: The Root Experience, improv & more

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — includes the following:. A fresh interview with Olivia Evans, TS the Solution and James Pakootas about their new event The Root Experience. They just received Spokane Arts Grant Award funding to set up a two-day cultural festival as well as an artist's residency to develop a film score.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
SPOKANE, WA
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
LEWISTON, ID
The Center Square

Spokane mayor lays out goals, priorities for 2023

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward recorded a video for the start of a new year that laid out her goals and priorities for 2023. “This year will also have its share of challenges and I’m confident Spokane will find its way to through – work together to meet whatever life throws at us,” she said.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Dollar General store opens in Elk

ELK, Wash. — A new Dollar General store is now open in Elk, Washington. The new location is located at 40203 N. Newport Highway, and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. DG plans to provide Elk residents with affordable household essentials and food, including fresh fruits and vegetables. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
ELK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash

SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
LEWISTON, ID

