KXLY
A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark
Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
KXLY
Light wintry mix for Thursday morning commute – Kris
We are tracking a Pacific storm system that is just brushing our area tonight and Thursday with light freezing rain, snow and rain. Plan a little extra time for the morning commute. A wintry mix of light rain, snow and freezing rain will start around 4:00 am. It won’t amount to much, but it only takes a light layer of wintery precipitation to make our roads icy. The precipitation will turn over to light rain by mid-morning. Temperatures will start below freezing on Thursday, but climb from the mid-20s to the mid 30s by afternoon. Expect dry conditions for Thursday evening.
KXLY
Fog, flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday evening – Kris
We are tracking a weak system Tuesday evening which will bring intermittent flurries or light freezing drizzle to the region. Another system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray....
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
inlander.com
Juli Norris opens Kasa Taphouse, the first of her two new restaurants in Spokane's Papillon Building
The new Kasa Restaurant and Taphouse is a reflection of what's important to chef-owner Juli Norris, from the eatery's name and graphics to its menu and unique customer service interface. Kasa, for example, is a play on casa, the Spanish word for home, but with a "k" that also figures...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
inlander.com
Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"
Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.
spokanepublicradio.org
Jan. 5, 2023: The Root Experience, improv & more
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — includes the following:. A fresh interview with Olivia Evans, TS the Solution and James Pakootas about their new event The Root Experience. They just received Spokane Arts Grant Award funding to set up a two-day cultural festival as well as an artist's residency to develop a film score.
FOX 28 Spokane
Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a potentially explosive device at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. According to the police, the situation is currently contained. However, there are traffic revisions on W 8th Ave. while the investigation continues. Police say preliminary info indicates...
BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge
The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
KLEWTV
Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
Spokane mayor lays out goals, priorities for 2023
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward recorded a video for the start of a new year that laid out her goals and priorities for 2023. “This year will also have its share of challenges and I’m confident Spokane will find its way to through – work together to meet whatever life throws at us,” she said.
New Dollar General store opens in Elk
ELK, Wash. — A new Dollar General store is now open in Elk, Washington. The new location is located at 40203 N. Newport Highway, and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. DG plans to provide Elk residents with affordable household essentials and food, including fresh fruits and vegetables. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
Are fireworks allowed in Spokane this year?
Can any one confirm whether or not there will be fireworks this year? I’ve seen a lot of events but nothing definite about there being fireworks. Also where would be the best spot to go n check them out thanks.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash
SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
