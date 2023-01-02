ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp has...
GEORGIA STATE
Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall. The former U.S. secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.
COLUMBIA, CA
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
OREGON STATE
CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from displaying tech

LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their products at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event in Las Vegas, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor.
LAS VEGAS, NV

