Matt Gaetz says he'll 'resign' from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he is certain that all House Democrats will vote for Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Kevin McCarthy's plan to unite the Republican Party is Chick-fil-A
Whatever the reason, it wasn't the first time McCarthy has tried to win favor with Chick-fil-A.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
SFGate
Kemp and lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp has...
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn't what it used to be. Friday’s moment of silence...
Seth Meyers Explains Why He's 'In No Rush' For GOP To Elect A House Speaker
The "Late Night" host isn't minding the paralysis in the House and gave his funny reasons why.
Missouri puts Amber McLaughlin to death, the first openly transgender person executed in US
Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman, was executed Tuesday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson chose not to grant her clemency request.
All 25 Largest Cities in America Prioritize Police Over Health And Social Support
Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in summer 2020 and subsequent protests in the U.S. and around the world, a growing number of activists have called on governments to divest funding from police departments and reinvest funding into health care and social support programs. While calls to “defund the police” […]
Gaetz formally nominates Trump for speaker, fails to get any votes
There might be more than four Republicans who will not vote for McCarthy under any circumstances.
SFGate
Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall. The former U.S. secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.
SFGate
Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
SFGate
CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from displaying tech
LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their products at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event in Las Vegas, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor.
