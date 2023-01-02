Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal
Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to... The post Joe Mixon not happy with NFL’s proposal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning
Peyton Hillis, a former star NFL running back, was hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in Florida, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old’s condition was first reported by KNWA FOX24, with a journalist reporting that Hillis was transported by helicopter to the hospital. He remains unconscious in an intensive care unit as of Thursday night. The journalist, Alyssa Orange, shared Facebook posts from a man identified as Hillis’ uncle, who said that his nephew was improving but still experiencing issues with his kidneys and his lungs, the exact nature of which was unclear. The uncle also...
Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
