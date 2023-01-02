ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodfin, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avlwatchdog.org

Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Manheimer addresses county board on water outages

The passive voice was employed by Mayor Esther Manheimer as she fielded questions from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners regarding the city’s recent water outages. Describing the chain of events that led to tens of thousands of residents being without water during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season — some for more than a week — Manheimer said “decisions were made” about how to handle a breakdown at the city’s Mills River water treatment plant.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Christmas cold snap leaves mark in Franklin

Deena Bouknight and Dan Finnerty – Staff Writers. The Christmas week cold weather that brought temperatures regionally down to. near or below zero created numerous strains on utilities. Some Macon County residents encountered electrical power outages and the Town of Franklin a water main break, both of which were blamed on the extremely cold weather. Additionally, accompanying high winds that followed a storm, which blew through the area Dec. 22-23, preceded an arctic blast that lasted until around the 28th. Area shelters, churches, and even motels were included in the increased demand for housing as a.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in connection with the death of Julia Holland, 49. Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, and his mother, Jeanie Bolden, 57, have both been arrested and face multiple charges.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Soaking in Hot Springs

This is no everyday soothing soak. It’s no ordinary relaxing bath. The water bubbles out of the ground at an ahhh-inducing 110 degrees Fahrenheit, flowing at a sprightly 160 gallons per minute. Pumped a quarter-mile down the mountain, it’s treated with a blast of ultraviolet light to further purify Mother Nature’s own high standards for clean geothermal spring water, and then it flows through private bathing cabanas at Hot Springs Resort & Spa, built just a river-stone’s-throw from Spring Creek and the French Broad River.
HOT SPRINGS, NC
erienewsnow.com

3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Department Begins Community Drug Awareness Program

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department has begun a new Community Drug Awareness program to address the drug problems in our area. Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record rate. 295 people a day die from an overdose and the majority of these overdoses are from fentanyl. Unfortunately many people who died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen. They didn’t know that Percocet, adderol and other drugs like marijuana, heroin and meth are being laced with fentanyl. They didn’t know that just one pill can kill. Anyone who uses drugs, even occasionally, is now at risk of an overdose. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Community Drug Awareness program is for community groups, churches, or any interested organizations. Topics covered at the presentations include:
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy