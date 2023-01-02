Read full article on original website
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
Mountain Xpress
Manheimer addresses county board on water outages
The passive voice was employed by Mayor Esther Manheimer as she fielded questions from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners regarding the city’s recent water outages. Describing the chain of events that led to tens of thousands of residents being without water during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season — some for more than a week — Manheimer said “decisions were made” about how to handle a breakdown at the city’s Mills River water treatment plant.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
themaconcountynews.com
Christmas cold snap leaves mark in Franklin
Deena Bouknight and Dan Finnerty – Staff Writers. The Christmas week cold weather that brought temperatures regionally down to. near or below zero created numerous strains on utilities. Some Macon County residents encountered electrical power outages and the Town of Franklin a water main break, both of which were blamed on the extremely cold weather. Additionally, accompanying high winds that followed a storm, which blew through the area Dec. 22-23, preceded an arctic blast that lasted until around the 28th. Area shelters, churches, and even motels were included in the increased demand for housing as a.
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
FOX Carolina
BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in connection with the death of Julia Holland, 49. Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, and his mother, Jeanie Bolden, 57, have both been arrested and face multiple charges.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
ourstate.com
Soaking in Hot Springs
This is no everyday soothing soak. It’s no ordinary relaxing bath. The water bubbles out of the ground at an ahhh-inducing 110 degrees Fahrenheit, flowing at a sprightly 160 gallons per minute. Pumped a quarter-mile down the mountain, it’s treated with a blast of ultraviolet light to further purify Mother Nature’s own high standards for clean geothermal spring water, and then it flows through private bathing cabanas at Hot Springs Resort & Spa, built just a river-stone’s-throw from Spring Creek and the French Broad River.
erienewsnow.com
3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Department Begins Community Drug Awareness Program
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department has begun a new Community Drug Awareness program to address the drug problems in our area. Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record rate. 295 people a day die from an overdose and the majority of these overdoses are from fentanyl. Unfortunately many people who died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen. They didn’t know that Percocet, adderol and other drugs like marijuana, heroin and meth are being laced with fentanyl. They didn’t know that just one pill can kill. Anyone who uses drugs, even occasionally, is now at risk of an overdose. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Community Drug Awareness program is for community groups, churches, or any interested organizations. Topics covered at the presentations include:
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
