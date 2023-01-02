Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Admits He Was Not Totally Comfortable With Mark Robinson Starting In Week 17
Tomlin was asked what it is about Robinson that made him comfortable having him participate in such a significant way against the Ravens, especially during such a critical game. Tomlin chuckled and said:. “Who said I was comfortable?”. Robinson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft...
Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in offensive coaching staff
The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of...
Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick
The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time. Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that... The post Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Patriots postpone Tuesday media availabilities in wake of Damar Hamlin situation
The New England Patriots postponed media availabilities with several coaches on Tuesday following the scary collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday.
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
WCVB
Here's who makes up emergency response team at Gillette Stadium for Patriots games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Like many across Massachusetts, Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during "Monday Night Football." The 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest as paramedics rushed onto the field in Cincinnati to save his life.
Patriots postpone press conferences for Belichick, players
BOSTON -- With much of the NFL on hold this week as teams await word on the status of Damar Hamlin, the Patriots have postponed their media availability that had been scheduled for Wednesday.Bill Belichick had been scheduled to speak to the media at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the team's practice at 12:30 p.m. Several players -- including Mac Jones, Devin McCourty and David Andrews -- were expected to speak at the podium after practice, with the locker room being open as well.Instead, around 11:15 a.m., the Patriots announced that all media availability for players and for Belichick had been postponed until Thursday."The NFL has approved giving both the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots an extra day due to these unique circumstances," Patriots VP of media relations Stacey James said.In Buffalo, the Bills announced that they will be holding meetings and a walkthrough on Wednesday but will not be holding any media availabilities.The Bills' most recent update on Hamlin came at 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday, noting that the 24-year-old remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he collapsed mid-game on Monday night.
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
There have been several reports regarding potential trade discussions between the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Marlins, which makes too much sense.
Comments / 0