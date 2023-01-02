ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
NESN

What Bill Belichick Said About Patriots-Bills Game Uncertainty

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play Sunday in Buffalo — for now. The Week 18 matchup, which carries significant playoff implications for both teams, has been a topic of interest with Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Both teams, and the NFL, have behaved this week as if the game will be played as scheduled, but league executive Troy Vincent on Wednesday opened the door for a possible postponement.
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS GET AWFUL NEWS ABOUT FORWARD JAKE DEBRUSK

The Boston Bruins had little time to rest after their Winter Classic victory at Fenway Park before heading to California for a west coast road trip. In that span, they received a terrible bit of news regarding former first-round pick, forward Jake DeBrusk. According to Frank Seravalli, DeBrusk suffered a...
