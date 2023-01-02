ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NESN

Why Damar Hamlin Injury, Aftermath Hit Home For Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t typically tune into “Monday Night Football” when his Patriots aren’t participating. But he did this week, aiming to glean any insight he could about New England’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bills. Belichick was watching when Bills safety Damar...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy