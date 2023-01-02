Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in offensive coaching staff
The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Patriots postpone Tuesday media availabilities in wake of Damar Hamlin situation
The New England Patriots postponed media availabilities with several coaches on Tuesday following the scary collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday.
Patriots, Bills' scheduled opponent in Week 18, release statement supporting Damar Hamlin after collapse
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots released a statement in support of Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati...
What Bill Belichick said about injured Bills player Damar Hamlin in 8-minute statement
On Thursday, Bill Belichick became the first member of the New England Patriots to publicly comment on the biggest story right now in sports: the life-threatening injury to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. Belichick opened his press conference with a heartfelt statement about Hamlin, which lasted for roughly eight minutes,...
Why Damar Hamlin Injury, Aftermath Hit Home For Bill Belichick
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t typically tune into “Monday Night Football” when his Patriots aren’t participating. But he did this week, aiming to glean any insight he could about New England’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bills. Belichick was watching when Bills safety Damar...
Here's who makes up emergency response team at Gillette Stadium for Patriots games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Like many across Massachusetts, Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during "Monday Night Football." The 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest as paramedics rushed onto the field in Cincinnati to save his life.
