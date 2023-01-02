ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market

Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Lansing fire rescues three teens after falling through ice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing fire department received a call around 3:20 Saturday afternoon after someone heard yelling in the old gravel pits behind the 3700 block of Stoneleigh drive in southeast Lansing. When they arrived, they saw two teenagers above the ice and were told one was underneath. One had gotten out by […]
This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown

So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
