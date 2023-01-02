Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Tiny pet pantry helps homeless pet owners in Mason area
Cardboard Prophets has tiny pantries located across mid-Michigan. Each pantry is color coded to help identify what goods are inside.
Ann Arbor furniture store opening pushed back due to equipment delays
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The opening date of a furniture store slated for a former Ann Arbor restaurant space has been pushed back to February. The La-Z-Boy location at 3020 Lohr Road was originally set to open in December 2022 but has been hindered by equipment delays, according to the company.
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market
Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Lansing fire rescues three teens after falling through ice
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing fire department received a call around 3:20 Saturday afternoon after someone heard yelling in the old gravel pits behind the 3700 block of Stoneleigh drive in southeast Lansing. When they arrived, they saw two teenagers above the ice and were told one was underneath. One had gotten out by […]
This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown
So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
A "spirited" experience: Detroit’s oldest bar may also be the most haunted
The Two Way Inn has sat on the corner of Mount Elliott and Nevada for nearly 150 years, making it Detroit’s oldest bar. In this episode of The Daily J, learn about the bar’s spirited history, and its long track record of paranormal encounters.
Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction set to begin early March
The I-96 Flex Route project is set to enter its 2nd year of construction this Spring. Work will begin along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
