Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Is snow in New York City’s forecast this weekend? Meteorologist details slim chance.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mild temperatures that have dominated the early stages of the new year will begin to give way to colder conditions heading into this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Staten Island expects temperatures on the borough to hover in the low 40s Sunday morning before falling below freezing to 32 degrees at night.
Winter weather in New York has started off slow. When will it pick up?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has managed to avoid snowfall through the first weeks of winter, but conditions could begin to shift toward the end of the month. January has started with record-high temperatures that has made weather on Staten Island feel closer to springtime, and forecasts expect New York City to be warmer than normal over the next few weeks.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: Near record warmth for early January
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front lifting across the region brought some rain on Tuesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, areas of dense fog have developed in parts of New Jersey and may overspread to other parts of the region. On Wednesday, the persistent southerly flow may threaten...
NYC Blizzard of 1996: Remembering the jaw-dropping storm in photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Well, it may be a balmy January in 2023, but in 1996? Not so much. While climate change is boosting the temps presently, 27 years ago New Yorkers were inundated with a 20-inch snowfall that caused eight-foot drifts and 50 miles-per-hour winds, as per NYCdata. The blizzard hit NYC on the morning of Jan. 7, 1996 and lasted for 37 hours, dropping on average 2 inches of snow per hour. Forget trying to get bread, eggs and milk—or even trying to get to the store to pick them up. Residents were instructed to stay tucked away in their homes, with schools shuttered and work paused for many. Only workers serving the police department, fire department and hospitals were given the thumbs-up to report to work. Peruse through some of the best photos of Staten Island from the blizzard.
Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
Staten Island forecast: Here’s what we know about the potentially rainy week ahead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather that may begin Monday night is expected to persist throughout much of the upcoming week. There is a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the evening are forecasted to fall to around 45 degrees.
Pump Patrol: Increased gas prices expected following holiday break
A statewide partial gas tax holiday was lifted Saturday, so New York City may see an increase in prices at the pump.
MTA plans to make major changes to Brooklyn bus routes
The project has been on pause for about a year and a half, according to the MTA. They say they have plans to transform bus service in the borough dramatically, with a plan to remove some bus stops in the hopes of increasing bus route efficiency.
'Something has to be done.' Verplanck man says gypsum dust blanketing windows, yard
Steven Bell says he wakes up to a blanket of white outside of his property and can't open the window to his home.
NY1
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
Eater
An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC
Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.
Study by former head of NYC DOT reveals surprising reason for congestion
NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?"I would say trucks," one person said."Personal cars," another said."Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricingLast fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting...
pix11.com
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
Brooklyn NYCHA building without gas service since October
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live at a NYCHA building on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn are angry and have had enough. Lisa Kenner, the tenant president of the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville, said there has been no gas service there since October. It’s not just a line that’s affected, it’s a whole building, which […]
Piece of heavy equipment falls off dump truck onto SUV in High Bridge
Witnesses tell News 12 that a dump truck was hauling heavy-duty equipment and making its way from West Main Street to Bridge Street.
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022. That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
