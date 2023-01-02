Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan doctors use new tool for early cancer detection
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Usually by the time someone starts having symptoms of lung cancer, their diagnosis is already in an advanced state. Every year, more than 130,000 people die of lung cancer in the U.S. National data suggests 70% of early detection is missed during CT scans. Deborah Squillante...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
wzmq19.com
UP-handmade mittens grow in popularity around the state
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Made by a Chassell resident, the UP North Mittens are warming up the rest of Michigan. Sold in the local apparel shop, Getz’s, these UP-made mittens made a new claim to fame after Governor Whitmer was seen showing off her warmth from the north.
WILX-TV
MDHHS recognizes first Social Determinants of Health Month in January
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is bringing recognition of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) month in January. MDHHS will host events throughout the month to highlight statewide efforts and offer a virtual SDOH Summit on Jan. 24 through Jan.26. SDOH Month will...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declares January Radon Action Month
By Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 2023 as Radon Action Month in Michigan, and she encourages all Michigan residents to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. You cannot see, smell, or taste radon,...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Herbruck's donates million of eggs in 2022, as prices start to drop
Michigan's largest egg producer donated over 2.2 million eggs to community organizations throughout 2022.
9&10 News
Free Skiing for Michigan Middle School Students
MSIA Cold is Cool Passport allows Fourth and Fifth Graders to Ski All Winter Long in Michigan! Families can obtain a Cold is Cool Ski & Ride Passport App for their 4th and/or 5th graders that gives them up to three free lift tickets or trail passes at 29 participating ski areas, plus additional discounts on the slopes and in Michigan ski shops.
WNDU
Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State
Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Deaf language learning law among those taking effect this year
Michigan parents of deaf and hard-of-hearing children will have new ways to track their child’s language learning progress under a new state law taking effect this spring. The law creates a new advisory committee within the state Department of Education to come up with an assessment and other tools to check if deaf or hard-of-hearing children are acquiring language skills before they enter kindergarten.
fox2detroit.com
How to get free Covid tests delivered to your home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in several states, including Michigan, can order free Covid tests through Project Access Covid Tests. Each household can request a kit with five rapid tests in January and February. You can order a kit during both months, as long as supplies last. Check if your...
wdet.org
Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?
In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
WILX-TV
Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
