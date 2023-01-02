ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland

ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti-area gun range now open to the public

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Gun enthusiasts can gear up for a new range that has officially opened in Ypsilanti Township. Range USA, which claims to be the largest operator of indoor ranges and firearms education in the nation, opened at 660 James L Hart Parkway on Dec. 27. It’s the company’s third facility in Michigan and 38th in the country.
YPSILANTI, MI
Oxford Leader

20 and done: Addison Township opts out of county agreement

At its last meeting of 2022, the Addison Township board of trustees voted to opt out of an interlocal agreement with Oakland County to dispose of household hazardous waste this year. The township had been a member of the North Oakland Household Hazardous Waste (NoHaz) group for almost 20 years.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans.
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
The Detroit Free Press

Southfield auto lender accused of predatory deals, setting up buyers to fail

Southfield-based Credit Acceptance Corp., which made its mark offering auto loans to those who have bad credit and might not qualify for an auto loan otherwise, is accused by regulators of making predatory deals that set financially vulnerable buyers up to fail. The auto loans for the used cars carry "exorbitant interest rates, are loaded with expensive add-on products, and saddle borrowers with debts" that even the lender believes that borrowers cannot afford to repay in...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy