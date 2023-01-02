Read full article on original website
Joann Cadden
3d ago
We are already taxed to death. This continues they won’t have any one living in pa.
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
echo-pilot.com
From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023
During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
What are some of the new laws taking effect in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that new laws are going to be taking effect in Pennsylvania ranging from a crackdown on unpaid turnpike fees to legalizing fentanyl test strips. On Nov. 3, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Wolf signed a total of 66 laws before he leaves his position at the end of January. In […]
butlerradio.com
As 2023 Begins, So Do New State Laws
With 2023 now underway, so are a number of new laws in Pennsylvania. One of the new bills signed into law now allows the operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads with or without a driver. Another prohibits police from pulling over a vehicle for having a license plate frame...
Pennsylvania woman realizes home is listed on Airbnb: report
A family was under the belief they had rented a home in Pennsylvania via Airbnb. The only problem was the owner of the house wasn’t the one who had listed it. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly Airbnb hosts must now apply for licenses under new regulations. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how...
Governor Wolf announces scholarship program
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced there will be a scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Foundation. On January 5, Wolf issued five million dollars in grant funds for a new scholarship program for those employees pursuing an education at a public state school. In a release, Wolf said, […]
local21news.com
New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
Farm and Dairy
Many conventional well operators don’t comply with DEP rules: report
About a quarter of conventional oil and gas well operators in Pennsylvania filed their annual production and inspection data to the state on time in 2021. Another 12% filed their reports late. More than half the conventional oil and gas well operators in the state never reported their production data at all.
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
cranberryeagle.com
Elected officials sworn in at state, federal level
Butler County candidates who were successful in the 2022 general election were sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3, during ceremonies held in the hallowed halls of government, whether in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C. Newcomer Stephenie Scialabba, who won the state representative seat in the 12th Legislative District, raised her right hand...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Gas Tax Increase
Home drivers in Pennsylvania will start the new year, paying even more in gas taxes. A law signed in 2013 by former governor Tom Corbett triggered an automatic gas tax increase on January 1. Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by 3 cents, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon....
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WGAL
Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage rose to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
