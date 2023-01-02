ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
YAHOO!

Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say

Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive. The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at...
MILAN, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone pretending to be a sergeant in order to scam Jackson residents out of money. The Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy