Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
WNEM
Genesee Co. K9 officer dies of old age
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the end of watch for K9 Officer Bullet on Thursday. Bullet came to the sheriff’s department in 2010 as a bomb squad K9, according to Capt. David Kennamer. Bullet was in active service for eight years and...
YAHOO!
Man and woman dead from gunshot wounds at Milan residence, police say
Early Thursday morning, Milan Police Department deputies performed a wellness check in response to a call from a distressed person who had not heard from family members at a residence on Forrest Drive. The call to the department came in at 8:18 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived at...
1st marijuana dispensary could come to western Washtenaw County
MANCHESTER, MI - A man arrived at village hall in Manchester, a small community nestled among farmland in rural western Washtenaw County, last summer with a petition with about 100 signatures on it. The petition would have brought the question of allowing marijuana businesses, then prohibited in the village, to...
Lansing Police ask for help locating 2 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
13abc.com
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg. Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last...
Complaint against city of Jackson over rental property ordinance continues on
A lawsuit against the city of Jackson’s rental property ordinance will continue on, and some landlords claim the way the city enforces it violates the Constitution.
Eaton County needs help identifying retail fraud suspect
Officials said the suspect is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud complaint.
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone pretending to be a sergeant in order to scam Jackson residents out of money. The Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Clinton pedestrian killed in Adrian car crash
Police reported that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
WLNS
Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 3