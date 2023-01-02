ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hamlin girls basketball jumps to Class A's top spot: high school basketball polls

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Hamlin girls basketball jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in Class A following a close win over then-No. 1 St. Thomas More last week.

Wagner also rose one spot to No. 2, with the rest of Class A girls basketball remaining perhaps the state's most competitive classification. Tea Area and Red Cloud — both undefeated — entered at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. The Titans topped Sioux Falls Jefferson in a cross-class matchup last week.

Pierre rose to No. 2 in Class AA boys, while Aberdeen Christian continued its climb in Class B boys, checking in at No. 2. In Class B girls basketball, Jones County and Sully Buttes joined the poll at No. 4 and No. 5.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 3-0 80 1

2. Pierre 5-0 56 3

3. Lincoln 2-1 50 2

4. Yankton 2-0 28 4

5. Mitchell 3-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 7, Washington 3, Roosevelt 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (16) 4-0 80 1

2. Sioux Valley 4-0 61 2

3. Dell Rapids 2-0 36 3

4. St. Thomas More 5-0 30 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 5-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 10.

Class B

1. White River (12) 6-1 76 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (2) 4-0 56 3

3. De Smet (1) 2-1 48 2

4. Castlewood (1) 4-0 33 5

5. Lower Brule 5-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Faith 4, Ethan 1, Harding County 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (12) 2-1 74 1

2. Washington (3) 2-0 63 3

3. Pierre (1) 5-0 39 4

4. Jefferson 4-1 38 2

5. Harrisburg 4-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 4.

Class A

1. Hamlin (9) 4-0 72 3

2. Wagner (7) 4-0 68 2

3. St. Thomas More 4-2 48 1

4. Tea Area 3-0 26 RV

5. Red Cloud 6-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 4, West Central 4, Florence-Henry 4, Lakota Tech 1, Parkston 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 4-1 78 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 3-0 66 2

3. Centerville 4-1 28 4

4. Jones County 5-0 25 RV

5. Sully Buttes 2-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, De Smet 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Warner 4, James Valley Christian 3, Wall 2.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

Argus Leader

ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

