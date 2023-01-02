Those who regularly drive 10 Mile Road in eastern Novi will want to make finding a new route one of their New Year's resolutions. The Road Commission for Oakland County will close 10 Mile between Haggerty and Meadowbrook roads to traffic going in both directions. The closure, which is to replace two culverts along the road, will remain in place through mid-April. That closure is expected to start Jan. 5.

NOVI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO