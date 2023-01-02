Read full article on original website
Related
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
HometownLife.com
Find a different route: 10 Mile between Haggerty, Meadowbrook in Novi closing for months
Those who regularly drive 10 Mile Road in eastern Novi will want to make finding a new route one of their New Year's resolutions. The Road Commission for Oakland County will close 10 Mile between Haggerty and Meadowbrook roads to traffic going in both directions. The closure, which is to replace two culverts along the road, will remain in place through mid-April. That closure is expected to start Jan. 5.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti Township confirms a new Aldi will be built in the community
Officials in Ypsilanti Township have confirmed that a new Aldi grocery store will be coming to the community. A plan to bring Aldi to Ypsilanti Township was made public back in November. That’s when the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the land. Just before the...
Local Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
MAUMEE, Ohio — If the holidays allowed you to replace used items in your home, consider donating them! The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the perfect place for that as they are in need of donations. The most needed items are appliances and furniture. "Where we're sharing with our...
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
What’s that on Stadium Boulevard? Ann Arbor Catholic church expanding
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big expansion at a 73-year-old Catholic church in Ann Arbor is nearing completion. After months of construction, the new Assisi Center at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., is due to open this spring.
Skyrocketing price of eggs cracking local shoppers' budgets
Breakfast in the new year is expected to cost more. Prices of eggs are going up and are now a concern for many.
Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Boston-Edison Home on Market Looks Like Something From ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County. Preliminary investigation revealed that during heavy rush hour traffic, a pick-up truck driver made an improper lane change which caused a four-vehicle crash. One of the...
Over 10 counties in Southeast Michigan under Dense Fog Advisory as visibility drops to 1/4 mile or less
Metro Detroiters are waking up to yet another foggy morning on Wednesday, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for almost a dozen counties in Southeast Michigan.
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell
2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
wemu.org
Washtenaw County Health Department urges caution about respiratory illness when coming back from holiday gatherings
The Washtenaw County Health Department is urging people to be mindful about COVID and the flu as they return from holiday vacations. This comes as cases of respiratory illness remain on the rise. The health department says while hospitalizations for COVID and flu in Washtenaw County have dropped in the...
Lansing fire rescues three teens after falling through ice
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing fire department received a call around 3:20 Saturday afternoon after someone heard yelling in the old gravel pits behind the 3700 block of Stoneleigh drive in southeast Lansing. When they arrived, they saw two teenagers above the ice and were told one was underneath. One had gotten out by […]
Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson sees rise in flu cases
As winter rolls into the new year, doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson say cases of the flu are rising. This comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations remain steady.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday
A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
