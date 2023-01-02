ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

SickoftheGOP
3d ago

If you're speaking the truth Mr Hall, then we can actually move this state forward. Your partnership with Rudy and fighting the governor on COVID doesn't give me any reason to believe you, so proof is in your ACTIONS.

ShakeMyHead
3d ago

If they are willing to work with you? Sweetie, they don’t need you. If you want to work with the Dems, we welcome the bipartisanship but if you want to play partisan games, you will be run over. Only positive things for Michigan!!

Walter Adams
3d ago

you Republicans had all them years in in power in Michigan to screw things up we don't need your help what we need you to do is keep your mouth shut you're not in control anymore

