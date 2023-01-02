Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Shopping for groceries will be a futuristic experience at the planned Amazon Fresh grocery store in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise confirmed that the new retail store under construction at the corner of Ann Arbor and Haggerty roads will be an Amazon Fresh market. While the new technology may not appeal to everyone, the 40 Amazon Fresh locations in the country are flourishing. To shop at Amazon Fresh, patrons will need the Amazon app on a phone. Those seeking traditional grocery shipping can use a cart and check out with a cashier using cash or credit. For those seeking a more futuristic approach, the store provides Dash Carts and shoppers use the QR code on the Amazon app. Sensors track items placed in or removed from the cart which also has a built-in scale and screen so shoppers can review purchases. When shopping is complete, patrons simply exit through the Amazon Dash Cart Lane and the card linked to shopper’s Amazon accounts charged. Receipts are emailed to customers.

