Elaine Case, 70; incomplete
Elaine Garner Case, 70, of Newport, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Frank Gray Sr., 88; service Jan. 6
Frank Joseph Gray Sr., 88, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 6th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, January 5th, at Munden Funeral Home.
James Dixon Sr., 71; service held
James “Bear” Kenneth Dixon Sr., 71, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Willie D. Willis Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr., followed by military honors and Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends at the home of his mother-in-law, Emma Guthrie, on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Addie McGregor, 89; service Jan. 7
Addie Jane Willis McGregor, age 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family on December 29, 2022. She was born and raised in the Promise Land on March 18, 1933. She graduated from Charles S. Wallace School in Morehead City, NC in 1952. A year later, she married John H. McGregor and after having three children, she attended Carteret Technical Institute and took Business courses. She worked at Modern Beauty Salon as a bookkeeper and receptionist for 22 years. After her retirement, she set up a small business of table dressings and linens called “Table Manners” where she designed beautiful tables for weddings and parties along with a large event at The Tryon Palace in New Bern, NC.
Mitchell Russell Jr., 76; service Jan 4
Mitchell “Merrill” Russell Jr., 76, of Bogue, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 4th at the Church of God of Prophecy in Bogue, officiated by Rev. Junior Brisson. Interment will follow at the Russell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Talmadge Edwards, 52; service Jan. 5
Talmadge “T.P.” Paul Edwards, 52, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home. His Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 5th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Merle Hunt. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Thomas Lubniewski, 78; incomplete
Thomas Lubniewski, 78 of Beaufort, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
James Patterson, 64; incomplete
James Patterson, 64, of Beaufort, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Elaine Ford, 62; private service
Elaine Ford, 62, of Richlands, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital. The family will hold a private service. Elaine was born on July 11, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Richard and Linda Ford. Our sister, Elaine, is finally at peace after a period of declining health. We will remember her zest for life, her ability to connect with strangers, her creativity, her love of the beach, and her devotion to her nieces and nephews.
Coastal federation’s lost fishing gear recovery program starts Monday
WANCHESE — This month, with the help of dozens of commercial fishermen and women, the N.C. Coastal Federation, based in Ocean, will begin efforts to find and remove potentially dangerous lost fishing gear. This is the ninth year the federation has held the annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project. Throughout the month watermen will scour parts of the northern and central coast looking to find and remove lost crab pots.
Two people died in New Bern house fire last week
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials have confirmed that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on Meadow Street and two people inside were injured. The city’s public information officer told WITN that homeowner Timothy...
Louise Johnson, 86; service later
Louise Johnson, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Louise B. Johnson- November 1936 to December 25, 2022. A sunset gathering is planned for a Spring 2023 celebration of life in St. Thomas with any who care to...
Cape Carteret participating in Christmas tree dune program
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is partnering with the Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter to pick up and recycle Christmas trees. Those who want live trees, free of ornaments, picked up for use to help build oceanfront dunes in Emerald should call Public Works Director Ryan Hutchinson at 252-725-0603 to schedule a pickup.
NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
