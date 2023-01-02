Addie Jane Willis McGregor, age 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family on December 29, 2022. She was born and raised in the Promise Land on March 18, 1933. She graduated from Charles S. Wallace School in Morehead City, NC in 1952. A year later, she married John H. McGregor and after having three children, she attended Carteret Technical Institute and took Business courses. She worked at Modern Beauty Salon as a bookkeeper and receptionist for 22 years. After her retirement, she set up a small business of table dressings and linens called “Table Manners” where she designed beautiful tables for weddings and parties along with a large event at The Tryon Palace in New Bern, NC.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO