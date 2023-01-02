Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
91-year-old Villager reports to prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering
A 91-year-old Villager who hit two bicyclists in 2020 with her Mercedes has reported to state prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was turned over Wednesday to the Florida Department of Corrections. She had been held since Dec. 20 at the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail.
WCJB
McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Deputies in West Flagler, Crashing and Running
BUNNELL - Hastings resident James Baggett was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly leading Flagler Sheriff's deputies on a lengthy chase, the FCSO says. The pursuit took place in the western area of the county, and resulted in damage to local farmland. The incident started during an attempt at a routine...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after caught wearing clothes he allegedly stole
A Wildwood man was arrested after he was caught wearing clothes he allegedly stole at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44. Ernest Lee Bennett, 47, was found at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the upstairs laundry room at the travel center wearing a new pair of pants, shirt and hat he had taken from the lower-level retail center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The clothing was valued at $105.96.
villages-news.com
Oregon man arrested with drug paraphernalia during traffic stop in Lady Lake
An Oregon man was arrested with drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Lee Roy Cleveland Jr., 46, of Salem, Ore, was a passenger Tuesday afternoon in a dark red Jeep Cherokee traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Densan Park father arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter
A Densan Park father was arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter. Martin Leo Shifflette, 56, of the development off County Road 101 in Oxford, was arrested after his daughter reported the incident to the Wildwood Police Department. She said she had locked herself in her bedroom and did not want...
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
villages-news.com
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South resident arrested on drunk driving charge
A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after sipping from mini bottles of vodka. Jeffrey John Wilchinsky, 63, was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday afternoon on SE Hwy. 42 when he was straddling the lanes of the roadway and weaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached Wilchinsky, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. He admitted he had consumed three drinks and “began to beg to go home.”
villages-news.com
91-year-old Villager seeks furlough before heading to prison
A 91-year-old Villager awaiting transfer to state prison is seeking a furlough from jail. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was sentenced last month to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. Hamilton has been held since...
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for possessing firearm as felon
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Jan. 2 for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after he was reported by a neighbor for discharging a handgun into a wooded area behind his Inverness home. After talking with the neighbor who reported it, deputies approached the...
villages-news.com
Villager who admitted sipping champagne escapes DUI charge
A Villager who admitted she had been sipping champagne will escape prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Elena Dhabuwala, 64, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot
A bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot. Nicholas Fifer, 33, who is homeless, was riding the bicycle at about 10 p.m. Monday when he cut through the parking lot of the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested in Ocala due to grand theft warrant
A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man. It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samaritan got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
villages-news.com
Parents and students startled by man at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake
Parents and students were startled by a man hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. Officers responded to the school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found 41-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman walking near the school. An officer asked...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
