A Villager who admitted she had been sipping champagne will escape prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Elena Dhabuwala, 64, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO